Covid-19 vaccine: NHS Scotland shortcut allows people to get jag date despite not being invited yet

An NHS link allowing people to find out the exact time, date, and location of their Covid-19 jab despite not being invited yet is being widely shared.

After filling out the ‘missing invitations contact form’, many are receiving a text or email — usually within minutes — confirming all details of their upcoming appointment.

The Scottish Government say it should not be used to “skip the queue” but it’s not clear whether this is happening.

Appointments within two weeks

It’s understood a large number of dates have already been scheduled in the NHS database and the details would have been sent out in a letter in due course.

But the form allows many yet to receive one to streamline the process.

It’s believed the shortcut only works for people invited or soon to be invited such as those in the next cohort aged 30 to 39.

Some using the tool say the appointment date received is within just two weeks.

The dates scheduled appear to roughly match up with those predicted by an online calculator that estimates where people are in the queue.

It comes as thousands of appointments across Scotland have been missed in recent weeks.

The increase in did not attends (DNAs) have been put down to younger cohorts balancing work commitments but also because address details registered at GPs are out-of-date.

Fears form allows ‘queue skipping’

The Scottish Government was asked whether people should refrain from using the link unless an expected letter has failed to arrive.

In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This online form is a way for people who think they should have received an invite by now, or have lost their invitation letter, to check their appointment details.

“It is not a way of requesting a new appointment or skipping the queue.

“If you think you should have received your invite by now but have not, please call the national helpline on 0800 030 8013 or complete the form at NHSinform.scot.”

Those living together and in the same cohort are being given the same appointment time and date.

The form states: “If you think you should have received an invitation to your coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination appointment by now, or if you have lost your invitation letter, please provide the following information to allow us to investigate.”

Users then need to enter a name, date of birth, address, and contact details.

Moments later users will either receive all details of a scheduled appointment, or a message explaining there is no date set for them yet.

If they are unable to make the appointment, they can rearrange online but otherwise are asked to simply turn up on the date scheduled.

It comes as some people as young as 18 in areas with increasing infection rates in Scotland — such as south Glasgow — have been invited early.