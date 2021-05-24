Covid vaccine: Under-30s invited to register to get jag appointment by text

Under-30s in the Tayside and Fife areas have been invited to self-register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out has commenced as the Scottish Government has invited the final age group to self-register online or by phone.

Those aged 18-29 as of May 17 2021 can visit nhsinform.scot/under30register or call 0800 030 8013 to self register.

Self-registering means details of vaccine appointments will be texted or emailed as opposed to being sent in the post.

The option to self-register is available until Friday June 4; those who don’t register by this time will still be sent their appointment details in the post.

The service is available to those who live in mainland Scotland and have not already received their first dose.

Completing self-registration

The online registration form will ask for details such as your name, Community Health Index (CHI) number, date of birth and the postcode registered with your GP.

You can complete the registration without knowing your CHI number. However, it can be found on documents such as prescriptions, test results, hospital referral letters and appointment letters.

After submitting your details, you will receive a text or email confirming your registration.

Text messages confirming appointment details will come from ‘TestProtect’; emails will come from nhs.scotland.test.and.protect@notifications.service.gov.uk.

You will then receive a second text or email with your appointment details. This may not arrive until several weeks after registering and is based on the availability of vaccine supplies in the local area.

NHS Tayside is currently sending out appointment invitations to those aged 30-39. People in this age bracket should not self-register as their appointments are currently being processed.

In line with government guidance, the vaccine offered to those under 40 will likely be Pfizer or Moderna, due to an increased risk of blood clotting in younger ages.

Advice for students

The majority of university and college students will receive their vaccine invitation during the summer holidays.

Students registered with a GP practice at their term-time address who don’t use the self-registration service should expect to receive the appointment letter at this accommodation.

However, by self-registering online, appointment details will be sent via SMS or email.

Therefore students will not have to remain at their term-time address or register with a new GP at their home address in order to receive their invitation.

Students who are going home or will be in a different health board area over the summer period will need to phone the helpline to change the appointment location.

Changing the appointment location for a new site in the same health board area can be done online.