No Covid-19 patients in Fife intensive care as a third of locals now fully vaccinated

There are currently no Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Fife as the vaccination programme continues to roll out.

As part of an update report to the board Janette Owens, Director of Nursing, confirmed the milestone.

The work of NHS staff was praised by Chairperson Tricia Marwick said: “I would like to continue to record my thanks to the staff, the board and to all our partners for continuing efforts over Covid-19.”

Chief Executive of NHS Fife Carol Potter also added her thanks and said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff and for all of their ongoing comittment.”

Vaccination roll-out continues

The vaccination programme in the Kingdom is also progressing with 137,000 – around a third – of Fifers now fully vaccinated.

In total 219,000 Fifers have received their first dose.

Benjamin Hannan, Chief Pharmacist with NHS Fife, added the roll-out will now see younger Fifers receiving their vaccination appointments.

He said: “I’m pleased to give an update on the vaccination programme. We will start vaccinations for those aged 30 to 39 on May 31, which covers approximately 36,000 people.

“Appointments will be offered in a fortnight with letters currently being posted and received.

“Following this we will be offering vaccinations to those aged 18 to 29. A new portal for self-registration is now live allowing these people to register online instead of receiving a blue envelope.”

He added there was no local concern about vaccine supply and that Fife was on course to meet national targets.

A total of 17 venues in Fife are now offering vaccinations including four larger venues in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Methil.

As the vaccination programme rolls out to younger Fifers, additional venues in Dunfermline and St Andrews will be opened.

Unpaid carers who are still to receive their vaccination can contact the National Helpine for an appointment.