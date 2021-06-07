AstraZeneca’s new cancer treatment pill can now be used by NHS Scotland to treat those with the country’s most common form of leukaemia.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has approved access to the drug called Calquence (acalabrutinib) for patients with untreated, non-high risk chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL).

It is estimated around 1,000 people in Scotland, 41% aged over 75, are currently living with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

Around 260 people in Scotland are diagnosed with the cancer every year and it is the most common type of leukaemia in adults.

Existing treatment for the more advanced stages of the condition can see patients undergoing chemotherapy.

In clinical trials Calquence was found to significantly prolong the time both untreated and previously treated patients spent in remission, compared with existing treatment options.

‘Welcome news for those who are shielding’

It was also found to be generally well-tolerated and can be taken at home.

Tom Keith-Roach, president, AstraZeneca UK, said: “Today’s SMC decision is welcome news for people living with CLL who, like many others who have been shielding during the pandemic, have had a very tough year.

“Effective, well-tolerated, oral treatments like acalabrutinib have an important role to play in getting our health service and patient outcomes back on track and we are delighted that this particular group of patients in Scotland now have this option.”

Arun Krishna, head of oncology at AstraZeneca UK, added: “Today’s positive advice from the SMC means, for the first time, that all patients across the UK with previously untreated non-high risk CLL now have access to acalabrutinib.

“Until recently, standard treatment for many CLL patients was chemo-immunotherapy that is administered in hospital.

“This decision gives patients access to an effective treatment they can take at home.

“Our aim at AstraZeneca is to ensure that those working in cancer care have what they need to catalyse changes in the practice of medicine to improve patient experiences, and achieving NHS access to our medicines is critical for delivering this in the UK.”

‘A very welcome advance’

John Greensmyth, trustee of CLL Support, said the news would be welcomed by the patient community

He said: “CLL is an incurable blood cancer affecting hundreds of people across Scotland – patients who until a few years ago could only be treated with standard chemotherapy, which can be hard to tolerate.

“This is a very welcome advance in disease management and I hope to see progress continue in the field of CLL and other blood cancers.”