Fitness guru teams up with Dundee company to combat staff stress and burnout

Local fitness expert Shelley Booth – who has helped transform the health of thousands of people – has teamed up with a Dundee firm to combat staff burnout and stress.

Employees around the world who work for Insights, a global people development company with headquarters in Dundee, will be offered access to two health and wellbeing programs, delivered by Shelley.

The new initiative aims to help make staff more resilient, confident and stronger physically, mentally and emotionally.

Fiona Logan, CEO at Insights, said: “As an organisation, we know our people are our most valuable asset.

“Throughout the pandemic, the resilience, enthusiasm and commitment of our staff in the face of change has been phenomenal. “As we embrace a new normal and new ways of working, protecting our people from stress and burnout and building resilience is a priority for us.

“We want our staff to feel fully supported not only in the careers but throughout their lives and these new programs from Shelley are a fundamental part of that.

“Shelley has a passion for helping people change their lives which shines through in her down to earth, practical, and inspirational approach.”

Insights’ global workforce – around 500 people – have been given the opportunity to work with Shelley, starting this month.

The programs will be delivered online, so staff can follow them at their convenience from the comfort of their own homes, wherever they are in the world.

Offering a range of different programmes Shelley delivers online incorporating mindset, nutrition and physical activity.

Work-related stress, depression or anxiety accounted for 44% of work-related ill health and 54% of working days lost, in the UK during 2018-2019. Checking the signs and symptoms of burnout – and accessing support as early as possible – can help.

Shelley has spoken out about the dangers of society’s reliance on processed foods and has made it her mission to transform the lives of thousands of people after losing her dad.

‘I want to help people live longer, happier, healthier lives’

Her programs are informed by more than 20 years’ experience in sports science and coaching and her clients have seen dramatic transformations.

Shelley said: “Over the years I have worked with everyone from celebrities and elite athletes to regular men and women who want to shape up and improve their health.

“Whatever the internal or external motivation, the difference between success and failure is mindset and that’s why this is such a huge component of my programs.

“Health and wellbeing isn’t just a career for me, it’s a vocation. I want to help as many people as possible to live longer, happier, healthier lives.”