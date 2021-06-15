New Covid-19 drop-in vaccination clinics in Fife announced

Drop-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be running in Fife next week.

Local people can turn up and get vaccinated against Covid-19 without an appointment.

The clinics are open to anyone over the age of 40 who has not yet had their first vaccination dose.

People of any age awaiting their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccination can also attend, as long as they received their first dose at least eight weeks before.

The drop-in clinics will take place at the following mass vaccination venues from noon until 8pm:

Tuesday June 22 at Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline and Savoy Community Centre, Methil

Wednesday June 23 at former Argos store, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes

Thursday June 24 at former M&S store, High Street, Kirkcaldy

The new clinics follow a successful test event at Lochgelly Centre last week, where around 160 people were vaccinated without an appointment.

Cases have been on the rise in certain parts of the country with 20 new cases in Fife on June 14.

NHS boards are urging people to get vaccinated to help the fight against the virus.

Ben Hannan, chief pharmacist and director of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Fife, said: “While the vast majority of people in Fife who have been offered vaccination against Covid-19 have taken it, we are aware there are some who haven’t yet taken up that offer for whatever reason.

“The vaccination has been shown to be effective at reducing the risk of serious illness from Covid-19 and it remains the best available protection against the virus and its effects.

“With Covid-19 still circulating in communities across Fife, there has never been a more important time to get vaccinated so we’re urging those who haven’t yet had the jab to take up the offer and visit one of our drop-in clinics next week.”

Members of the public have also been encouraged to test at home and at testing centres in the community, to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Why should I take a rapid lateral flow test?

One in three people with the virus does not show symptoms so the virus can spread to others without people knowing.

Even though the vaccine rollout in Scotland has been a success to date, regular testing, even if you’ve had your vaccine, helps find positive cases in people who have no symptoms but who are still infectious.

If people who test positive self-isolate, the chain of transmission is broken and it helps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Test can be ordered online or collected from pharmacies or test centres, as explained in our step by step guide.