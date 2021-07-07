‘I wanted to be healthier for my son’: Brechin man’s six stone transformation

Brechin dad Andy Duncan has shed an amazing six stone in a year after transforming his eating habits to be healthier for his son Lauchlan.

The 36-year-old offshore worker now has the energy to keep up with his youngster after years of crash dieting.

He said: “I wanted to be fitter and healthier to play with my son.

“I’ve got a lot more energy whereas I struggled before. I tire him out now!

“I want to be the dad who takes part in sports days and not the one who can’t.”

Andy finally broke the yo-yo dieting cycle he had fallen into for years by swapping his love of crisps, white bread and takeaways for healthier options as part of his health overhaul.

He said: “It feels really good – in the past I’ve crash dieted to get through my medicals for work. Once I passed them, I’d fall back into the same eating patterns, even putting on more weight than I lost.”

The tipping point for Andy was when he struggled with an offshore survival refresher.

He said: “That made me realise how bad a shape I was in – I couldn’t pull myself into a lifeboat in a nice calm swimming pool so realised I would have no chance in a real-life situation.”

Andy signed up to the Munro Method Nutrition after his sister and brother-in-law got weight loss results.

“I liked the check-ins, although I knew I was doing well it was nice to get that fortnightly confirmation from the coaches – it gave me a wee confidence boost.”

Since his transformation, Andy is back playing rugby and loving it, noting that he’s been able to cycle over 30 miles and run a 10k in the gym.

And he’s now more organised about meals.

“Tea was always a case of my wife Emma and I asking each other what we fancied at 6pm then getting a takeaway. Now I’ve learned about nutrition and what my body needs, I know how to fuel it properly.

“The results that I have achieved in a relatively short period speak for themselves.

“I’m pretty confident I’ll be able to maintain my current weight, as I’ve got a new maintenance routine which will be pretty much the same as before, but I’ll just be able to be a bit freer with what I eat.”

Jason Munro, owner of Munro Method Nutrition, said he’s delighted with Andy’s results.

He said: “It’s exceptional – I find people join my programme and are so motivated by the results they are getting.

“Andy was someone who just absolutely smashed it.

“My goal is to give people a new habitual diet that will support them at their new weight. It has everybody’s future in mind.”