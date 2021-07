An increasing number of people with Covid-19 are reporting symptoms similar to a bad cold or even hay fever.

Despite this, the official government advice is to only get tested if you have a fever, continuous cough, or a change in smell/taste.

Is the Delta variant — the UK’s dominant strain of the coronavirus — affecting people differently? And should the classic list be updated?

On both counts, a growing number of experts believe yes but it’s not that simple.