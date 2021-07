A north-east man who caught Covid without a vaccine for protection is urging people to get the jab, as the disease has left him with pneumonia, hepatitis and blood clots in his lungs.

Anthony Joseph, 29, was one of a 12-strong group of friends who all contracted the virus after watching Scotland take on England at Wembley last month.

After “turning the corner” 13 days into the horrendous infection, he was rushed to hospital and doctors say he now faces another six months of recovery.