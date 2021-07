Carnoustie mum Jamie-Leigh Jones says she was “heartbroken” after being shamed for breastfeeding her infant daughter outdoors.

The new mum was left devastated by a recent confrontation that took place as she was feeding 14-week-old Willow in public.

She was happily breastfeeding her daughter on a bench at the seafront when she was told by a passer-by that she shouldn’t be doing it in public.