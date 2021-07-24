Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New research reveals impact of periods on sleep — and tips to beat insomnia throughout your cycle

By Saskia Harper
July 24 2021, 6.45am Updated: July 24 2021, 8.27am
Post Thumbnail

How do you sleep during your period? New research says many women are reporting disruptions in the lead up to their period.

The occasional disrupted night is not usually cause for concern, but many are reporting poorer quality sleep throughout various stages of their cycle.

The new research found hormone fluctuations and symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) to be the main disruptors of sleep.

Hormone fluctuations

Sleep patterns are regulated by our internal circadian rhythms, which are influenced by fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone levels throughout the cycle.

Sleep is rarely interrupted during the first half of the cycle, with most issues beginning after ovulation.

This is because after ovulation, levels of cortisol – the ‘stress hormone’ – can increase.

Simultaneously, melatonin – the hormone that regulates sleep cycles – decreases, meaning body temperature is slightly higher, and REM sleep may alter.

During the week before your period, the drop in both oestrogen and progesterone can lead to disturbed sleep.

Those who have regular periods or are in teenage, perimenopausal and menopausal years might also experience night sweats which can be uncomfortable and disrupt sleep.

PMS and overthinking

Painful physical symptoms of PMS in the days before a period are also causing sleepless nights for many.

The report for Drops Le Col – a cycling team researching peak wellness for its riders – explored the impact of periods on sleep.

They found headaches, stomach cramps, changes in mood, appetite, and energy levels, feeling too warm in bed, and more sensitivity to light and noise levels all factored.

Women report more vivid or disturbing dreams and overthinking at night, whilst severe PMS can also lead to insomnia.

How to get a good night’s sleep

Most women find discomfort from PMS symptoms decreases within a day or two after their period begins, but sleep can still be disrupted.

  • Ensure you’re getting plenty of rest while on your period: Your body is working harder, so it’s natural to feel more tired.
Maintaining a good sleeping pattern can help.
  • Do your best to stick to a regular sleeping pattern – a warm shower or bath and leaving your phone out of the bedroom will help.
  • Eat a diet rich in iron and fibre, drink plenty and try to include fitness daily, as exercise helps improve sleep.
  • Don’t worry about sleeping. Simply resting and calming your mind while lying in bed offers your mind and body time to recuperate.

When to seek help

If sleep problems persist or interfere with your ability to function during the day, it is important to seek professional help from your GP.

They will be able to provide advice or identify if there is another underlying issue causing your poor sleep.

Sleep is cyclical by nature; we need good sleep to be healthy, and we need to be healthy to have good sleep.

Sleep problems relating to periods can be managed with hormone supplements, lifestyle changes, and cutting back on caffeine and alcohol.

