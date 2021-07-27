‘Positivity is coming’: Fife Covid cases set to fall says NHS Fife Chief Exec

Despite a month of rising Covid-19 case numbers and hospital admissions in Fife, signs are positive.

Chief Executive Carol Potter says data and forecasts are giving indications the Covid-19 case rate will begin to reduce across most areas in Fife by the end of July and said “positivity is coming.”

She praised Fifers who have played their part by having their Covid-19 vaccinations, test regularly and self-isolating if required.

Her update to the NHS Fife board is despite a challenging July for health services in the Kingdom.

As well as increased case numbers and hospital admissions from Covid-19 NHS Fife has seen:

Significant emergency department numbers, higher than winter – 35% higher than January.

Regular numbers of above 200 people a day.

General medical and surgical admissions 5% higher than pre-Covid-19.

Remobilising work continuing and maintaining scheduled care services.

Carol Potter added: “This means our local health and care services are under increasing strain, with little or no areas left untouched.

“I would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the continued efforts and commitment of our workforce who feel the effect of the increased pressures on our services on a daily basis.

“Their professionalism, resilience, and drive to do the right thing and deliver the best possible care to the most vulnerable is inspiring and at times humbling, as they continue to dig deep to deliver healthcare services across all our communities in Fife.

“It would also be remiss of me not to also thank our patients, their families and carers for their ongoing understanding and support.

“We recognise the impact of the pandemic on our scheduled care services and I know this has affected many individuals who are having to wait longer than we would have wanted.”

Right care in the right place

There continues to be a significant number of people attending Emergency Departments who could be seen elsewhere, she added.

“These inappropriate presentations add to the pressure within the busy Emergency Department and lead to longer waiting times.

“Our staff are working exceptionally hard during challenging circumstances and I would urge people to be mindful of this by showing not only patience – but also kindness and courtesy.”

Right Care, Right Place saw changes to the way urgent care is delivered.

She added: “Anyone who thinks they may need A&E where their condition is not life-threatening should call NHS 24 on 111, where they can be assessed or directed towards the most appropriate service for them.

“If A&E is the most appropriate place to provide the right care, patients will either be directly referred to A&E by NHS 24 or to a telephone or video consultation with a senior clinician.

“Those with life-threatening conditions should call 999.”