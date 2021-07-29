Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Why are Fife kids waiting so long for mental health support? MSP hits out at waiting times

By Cara Forrester
July 29 2021, 12.30pm
Young people have been forced to wait for mental health support.
The length of time children are still waiting for mental health support in Fife has once again come under fire.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Alex Rowley has written to Fife Health and Social Care Partnership to demand answers.

A report to the NHS Fife Board this week revealed child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) waiting times are still higher than the national target.

Statistics for April show only 68% of youngsters in Fife were seen within 18 weeks, lower than the previous month’s figure of 73%.

Under national targets, 90% of those aged 18 and under should be treated within 18 weeks of being referred to CAMHS.

Waiting times for CAMHS have come under fire.

Mr Rowley called the figures “worrying” and added: “We need to understand what the issues are and what the up to date position is.”

In his letter, he calls for full transparency, answers and information on what is being done to address staffing levels, calling the situation an “unacceptable position.”

He also highlights concerning waiting times for Psychological Therapies and asks for details of what is being provided.

Alex Rowley.

He said: “Staff working in all areas of our NHS have been under immense pressure, but that should not stop management from being in a position to say exactly what the scale of the challenges are and what they need in order to meet those challenges.

“We need full transparency and an acknowledgement that we cannot start to fix the problems if we do not know the extent of the problem.”

The issue of waiting times for CAMHS has caused concern and been raised previously.

Rona Laskowski, Head of Complex and Critical Care Services explained:

  • Improving access to CAMHS is a national issue.
  • An improvement plan for CAMHS and Psychological Therapies has been drawn up.
  • Extra funding will help tackle waiting times.

National recruitment challenge

“CAMHS IN Fife has received £1.8m funding, this will be invested into resources that will significantly reduce waiting times and help us to meet the national waiting time target.

“Psychological Therapies (PTS) provides a number of therapeutic services, and again there is a national challenge in recruiting to these services.

“Fife PTS service has also received additional funding to invest in the workforce with recruitment underway and we are committed to meeting the referral to treatment target by 31 March 2023.”

