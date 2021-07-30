‘Eye-watering’ nursing shortage: NHS Fife defends services amid patient safety and staffing concerns

NHS Fife says services are safe despite claims of “eye-watering” nursing shortages and low staff morale.

Employee Director Wilma Brown gave a stark and candid review of staff wellbeing at this week’s NHS Fife Board meeting.

She said they were suffering due to vacancies and the pressures of the pandemic and many saw “no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Those concerns led Councillor David Graham to ask for an assurance safety of staff and patients isn’t being compromised.

‘Staff under enormous pressure’

In a candid account of life on the frontline, Wilma Brown said at the meeting it would be remiss of her not to talk about the pressure staff are under.

“It’s enormous at the moment, never before have I seen staff in such a dire position in terms of the numbers of staff we have.”

She was keen to stress she:

Wasn’t criticising anyone in the organisation.

Recognised the effort everyone is making to fill staffing gaps.

Welcomed measures including outdoor spaces and staff wellbeing hubs.

But she added: “Unfortunately because of the numbers, in particular in our nursing vacancies – which are eye-watering at the moment – we’re unable to support staff in the way we would like to be able to support them.

‘Staff say there’s no light at end of tunnel’

She continued: “Staff are suffering greatly.

“Never before have I had so many doctors and nurses writing to me, all disciplines, to tell me how bad things are and how they don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our staff are doing a fantastic job but they are very limited in what more they can do.”

Councillor David Graham, Fife Council spokesperson for Health, said: “The staff on the front line are outstanding and are working extremely hard, providing an excellent service and have done so throughout the pandemic.

“The issues surrounding staff vacancies and the workload pressures, that are therefore being put on those who are caring for our most vulnerable in hospital, is a concern.

“We have seen the significant recruitment campaigns on social media and the employee director, Wilma Brown has already raised her concerns about stress and fatigue of the staff who are trying their best to keep the service running during these challenging times.

“I’m seeking reassurance the service being provided continues to be safe for the people of Fife.”

‘Patient safety is priority’

NHS Fife Board Chairperson, Tricia Marwick, reiterated patient safety is their “number one priority.”

She added: “We do not compromise on this. Our services remain safe, and we would not continue to provide services if we believed this was not the case.

“Our wards, services and leadership teams engage in regular daily communications to ensure safe operational practices and procedures in our hospital.

“The senior management team are actively working daily to ensure safe services for patients and staff during this period of unprecedented demand.

“I am assured by senior management that the services are safe.

“Councillor Graham has been advised of this both privately and publicly in his capacity as a member of the NHS Fife Board.”

Staff go “above and beyond”

The work of staff, especially during the pandemic was praised both by Mrs Marwick and by NHS Fife Chief Executive Carol Potter this week, despite increased demands on services.

Mrs Marwick continued: “Healthcare staff across Fife continue to go over and above to provide patients with the best possible care, as they have done throughout very challenging circumstances, and we do not take this for granted.

“We are eternally thankful for their ongoing hard work and dedication.

“Over the last 18 months several additional measures have been put in place to promote the physical and mental wellbeing of our staff, including wellbeing hubs, a listening service, exercise areas, and relaxation rooms.”