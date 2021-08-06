‘People accept me and I can be myself’: St Andrews surf therapy transforms young people’s mental health

An exciting new health project is making waves in St Andrews.

It’s helping vulnerable young people build their confidence, make friendships and improve their mental health, all while enjoying the Fife sea air.

The UK’s leading surf therapy charity, The Wave Project, launched its local pilot scheme in May of this year, which saw 24 youngsters aged eight to 19 take part in surf therapy.

Now, the charity has announced the extension of its surf therapy programme at West Sands beach in St Andrews for another year, enabling another 80 young people to access the benefits of surf therapy from the end of August.

‘You see the stress leaving him’

Vikki Melville’s son, Evan, 12, took part in the original pilot scheme and she has been amazed by his transformation.

Vikki, from Kinghorn, explains: “Evan has quite bad anxiety and stress.

“He wasn’t very good with social interaction with his peers, didn’t have a lot of friends and didn’t really know how to manage a friendship.

“But when Evan is in the water you just see all the stress leaving him.

“When he was little he always played with water when he was stressed out. I thought this would be great for him to try.”

Surf therapy aims to improve confidence, reduce anxiety and help young people with any mental health issues they may be struggling with.

Mental health and social isolation were identified as the main reasons for referrals to the pilot course – two issues that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mental health benefits

Following the pilot, self-evaluation undertaken by the young people referred showed a 41% increase in feeling confident and a 32% increase in feeling calm.

It also demonstrated a 35% increase in being able to ‘laugh when things go wrong’ – highlighting a positive effect on reducing anxiety.

Vikki continues: “It came at the perfect time because of Covid – Evan had been doing quite well with his relationships but lockdown set him back.

“I noticed a change in him after the second session. Evan really struggles when he tries something new. He gets really anxious, self-conscious and goes into himself.

“After the second session he realised ‘people accept me and I can be myself’. He started to make friendships with people who are like him.

“He wasn’t judged and he could just be himself which is huge for Evan.”

‘The change has been amazing’

Evan’s confidence has grown so much he decided to put himself forward for Gala King at the annual Kinghorn Children’s Gala – and he was chosen.

Vikki enthuses: “Evan would never have put his name down to be Gala King without The Wave Project.

“Now he can see if he can’t do something straight away, he has to practise and learn. I’m just so proud of him, I can’t really describe it. Seeing the change in him has been amazing.”

Lyndsey Proctor, whose son also attended the pilot, says: “My son is more confident, he seems happier and believes in himself more.

“He’s calmer in situations where normally he would freak out straight away – he has taken a step back and is thinking about things more.

“He still struggles, but he is more chilled out and can deal with situations better. I am so happy for him.

“He’s always buzzing when he comes out of the water and when he gets in the car he is relaxed and falls asleep straight away.

“It normally takes him hours to fall asleep because he is worried, but this chills him right out. Every week I go home with a sore face from smiling.”