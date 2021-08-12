Final call for mentors: Could you help support girls in Tayside?

It’s already making a big difference to the lives of young women and girls locally – and YMCA Tayside is looking for community help to build on that success.

Their Y’s Girls programme connects vulnerable girls aged nine to 14 with mentors from the area to offer support and positively influence their lives.

Specifically developed to help those at risk of mild to moderate mental health issues – the scheme has seen great results so far.

Now they’re appealing to fill the last few mentor’s spaces before training begins.

Girls meet regularly with their mentors, no more than once a week for two hours, giving them the chance to discuss anything that might be worrying them, from family and personal relationships, to lifestyle and education.

One parent whose 11-year-old takes part in the Y’s Girls scheme says: “Y’s girls is a big success for us.

“*Jane enjoys her outings with her mentor very much and is recently more active and chatty, baking lemon drizzle cake, enjoying the garden much more or playing badminton.

“After a long time of seclusion, our daughter is more confident and active and joins in more with family life, which makes us feel less worried and much happier.

“We are glad she has developed such a good relationship with her mentor and is thriving again. I would definitely recommend Y’s girls!”

YMCA Tayside hopes to fill the last few slots available before programme applications close tomorrow evening.

Working with advisory partners including social workers and schools, Y’s Girls mentors help build trust through positive relationships.

One mentor explains: “Watching my young person develop has been amazing.

“It’s a really rewarding experience – working alongside a young person is teaching me a bunch of new skills.

“I am inspired to be the best version of myself as we work on goals together.”

Jill McGrath, Chief Executive of YMCA Tayside, says: “We’d absolutely love to hear from anyone interested in volunteering their time for the last few slots – it really does make a huge difference to the lives of these girls.”

For more information on Y’s Girls or to find out about mentor opportunities, please click here or contact alyxs@ymcatayside.com.

*Name has been changed.