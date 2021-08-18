Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In photos: Memories of old Dundee bring joy as V&A hosts tour for dementia support group

By Saskia Harper
August 18 2021, 5.38pm Updated: August 18 2021, 5.42pm
The positive power of memories for people with dementia and their carers was clear yesterday as they took a trip back in time with the V&A.

Thanks to Dundee Dementia Resource Centre (DDRC), based on Morgan Street, the group enjoyed an in-person tour of the V&A following more than a year of online activities due to Covid-19.

Sandy Anderson, 83, who has dementia, took part in the specially-arranged tour.

He says: “It was very well put together. I had a good time.

“I enjoyed looking at the historical stuff the most, looking back at the way people dressed, how Dundee looked 50 or 100 years ago. It was like going back in time.

A group of members from the Dundee Dementia Resource Centre visited the V&A’s exhibitions.

“It was a privilege to be able to go and see it all. There’s so much there and younger people can go and see what went on all those years ago, too.”

Going back in time

As part of the tour, the members were shown photos of old and contemporary architecture from around Dundee, some of which have been made into plaster cast moulds, bringing back old memories of Dundee as it was many years ago.

Old Bank Bar in May 1968.

Rosemary Moncur, community activities organiser for the DDRC says: “It initiates conversation and brings back memories for many people who have dementia.

“Lots of people have different memories and stories to tell. For example, Sandy grew up in Dundee but lived in South Africa for a long time. But seeing the photos brings back memories for him.

Blackness Library on Blackness Avenue, 1949.

“Taking part in an activity such as remembering what Dundee used to be like definitely has a positive outcome for somebody living with dementia.”

Buildings and streets featured in the Assemble: Making Room exhibition at the V&A include the Old Bank Bar, King’s Theatre, Castle Street and Blackness Library.

At Dundee Camperdown Works Silver Cans, Mrs Lena Anderson tends to the silver cans at the intermediate stage in the spinning process. February 18, 1964.

Rosemary continues: “It was a fantastic opportunity for people with dementia and their family carers to connect and socialise and a great way to reminisce within a unique cultural hotspot.

“You could tell the tour lifted everybody’s mood and we all really enjoyed it.

Castle Street, 1956.

“After the restrictions imposed due to Covid, the opportunity to meet face-to-face again is hugely beneficial.”

The magic of memory

The visit to the V&A is one of the first times members of the group have been able to get together in person after Covid-19 restrictions began to ease earlier in the month.

However, throughout lockdown the DDRC has been working hard to ensure services ran as smoothly as possible.

Robertson’s Furniture Shop on Barrack Street, 1966.

Pam Hazelwood cares for her husband who has dementia. She also attended the V&A tour.

She says: “It was really nice actually being with other people again, though we’ve been very lucky with the DDRC throughout lockdown.

“My husband attends the online art sessions, which are excellent. There are various walking groups in the local area. They have also run various memory classes, such as music memories and football memories.

Dundee King’s Theatre in 1949.

“The work they do is absolutely brilliant.”

Peter Nurick, Communities Producer, Access and Inclusion, V&A Dundee says: “For many, the experience of visiting a museum can have a really meaningful impact.

“Taking a tour of the exhibitions and galleries offer fantastic opportunities for reminiscence and cognitive stimulation.

Busy Crichton Street in 1956, with shops including Clydesdale & North Bank and A C Little & Sons Ltd.

“Connecting with culture can have lots of benefits on an individuals’ health and overall wellbeing.

“We look forward to continuing this relationship with Alzheimer Scotland, and welcoming them – and lots of other groups – to V&A Dundee in the future.”

