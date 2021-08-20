Scottish Women’s Health Plan: What is it and how will it impact women across Tayside and Fife?

The Scottish Government will soon launch their much anticipated Women’s Health Plan and women across Tayside and Fife could see their healthcare transformed as a result.

The plan aims to improve women’s healthcare across Scotland, making it easier to access treatment they need.

But what is the Women’s Health Plan?

Who are the women that helped to shape it?

And how could it impact you?

We’re answering your questions:

What is the Women’s Health Plan?

The plan has been created to tackle health inequalities faced by women.

It aims to raise awareness, improving access to and experiences of healthcare for all women from childhood to old age.

It will also shine a light on barriers they often face.

Who took part?

A cross section of women from around Scotland helped with the research.

Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland (the ALLIANCE) surveyed and phoned them to hear their experiences of women’s healthcare services.

Many were carers and others had struggled to access healthcare in the past.

Disabled women, Roma women, women from the African Women’s Network and those with experience of various health issues also took part.

What did they say?

They identified a range of obstacles and barriers to accessing healthcare:

Long waits for appointments

A lack of available female GPs

Confidentiality concerns

Feeling judged for accessing abortion and sexual health services

A lack of menopause and menstrual health support

Limited sex education and awareness of conditions such as endometriosis

Feeling dismissed by GPs and rushed into decision-making

How will the plan impact me?

One aim is to help women in all areas of Scotland access healthcare around their busy lives.

This could look like a more flexible appointment service with an easy process to request a female GP without needing justification.

It also aims to introduce a new one-stop abortion service, separate from GP services.

Early education on issues such as periods and endometriosis, to reduce stigma and improve confidence in discussing these subjects from a young age, is also planned.

‘Women want to be taken seriously’

Irene Oldfather, director of strategy and engagement at the ALLIANCE said: “I am very grateful to all women who gave up their time to help inform Scotland’s first ever Women’s Health Plan.

“They want to be taken seriously no matter their concern, without feeling judged for their skin colour, culture or choices.”

Read on below to hear the stories of women who hope the new plan will help them: