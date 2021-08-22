Expert reveals biggest mistakes contact lens wearers make – from hygiene to storage

There are roughly 4.2 million contact lens users in the UK, but many are making mistakes that could have a lasting impact on their eyesight.

Expert optician Sharon Copeland says: “We often spend a significant amount of time applying eye make-up and contact lenses, without thinking about the possible damaging effects to our eye health.

“Your eyes are one of your most important organs and not applying correctly can actually have some pretty adverse effects on your eye health.”

Throw away monthly lenses

Around 9% of the 15 to 64-year-old population use contact lenses.

Sharon continues: “Monthly contact lenses, and monthly coloured contact lenses, have become increasingly popular lately, but we often see patients who have accidentally kept them in for longer than advised.

“Monthly coloured lenses should be thrown away after 30 days if the lenses have been open.

“But we often see patients who have opened the lenses, and kept them in a solution.

“This should absolutely be avoided, with it being 30 days instead of 30 wears.”

Cleanliness is key

One of the top tips Sharon has is to ensure hygiene and cleanliness when using contact lenses.

She explains: “When it comes to looking after them, you should use a sterile solution instead of water to clean your lenses as it could contain bacteria.

“This could include a microscopic organism called Acanthamoeba, which can then cause inflammation and irritation to your eyes.

“So it’s also important not to go to sleep wearing your monthly contacts.

“It’s really important that we don’t overuse our contacts. So change your lenses as recommended, whether daily, weekly, or as directed by your eye doctor.

“Spend that little bit longer looking after your eyes by carefully applying products, cleaning lenses, taking make-up off properly and ensuring that all products are in date too.”

