Saturday, September 4th 2021
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Angus mums say goodbye to lockdown loneliness thanks to new class

By Cara Forrester
September 4 2021, 12.00pm
Mum and baby classes have started at The Studio in Kirriemuir.


Babies in Kirriemuir are working out that fitness is the way forward – thanks to their mums!

Local fitness instructor Gemma Easson started a mum and baby fitness class after lockdown to help mums combat feelings of isolation whilst getting a workout too.

The classes at The Studio have a unique twist because mums can bring along their babies too.

The idea has proved popular – so much so that women are coming from as far as Arbroath to take part.

Mums can bring along their babies to class.

Cristina Livingstone, who has been part of the class since it started, along with her one-year-old daughter Breanna, said: “It is great to do something for me because I don’t know many people in the area.

“Breanna is able to socialise with the other children too which is really important because other baby groups haven’t started up.”

Cristina and Breanna have attended the class since it started.

Gemma, who is a personal trainer specialising in pre and post-natal fitness, wanted to build a community for women in the area.

Gemma started the class to give mums confidence.

She said: “Phase one of the block of classes is designed as a first step back into fitness after having a baby, or perhaps for women who’ve had a longer time out away from fitness.

“It’s very relaxed. Mums come in with the little ones, there’s toys for them to play with, they can bring in their buggies and pushchairs and if they need to stop to feed the little ones that’s fine too.

Babies can enjoy the class too.

“Sometimes mums are nervous and ask me – what if my baby cries?

“And I say, they probably will – but it’s OK.” The children tend to find it engaging and are mesmerised by the movement!”

Babies and children find the exercises mesmerising.

After progressing through the weeks, women who attend have the option to start Phase Two of Gemma’s classes which have a faster pace and harder variations of exercises.

Phase two features faster pace exercises.

“You need chat with other mums to let off steam and have the support,” says Gemma.

“A lot of mums come in feeling tired if maybe the little one hasn’t slept. But exercise releases endorphins and afterwards they feel good and are gaining strength.

Finding support and strength

“Many women don’t have the confidence to walk into a gym and might not have the energy to work out in the evening.

“So many mums are crying out for a little bit of support as well as building their fitness.”

Gemma hopes it will build a community.

“I hope it will build a community – anyone who wants to get involved can join now or wait until the next block, it just depends on what stage they’re at.”

