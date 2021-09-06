Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

‘Remember, you are not alone’: Fife man’s tribute to memory of kind friend who helped him after accident

By Dawn Donaghey
September 6 2021, 7.44am Updated: September 6 2021, 8.30am
Jacob with his girlfriend Mairi.
Jacob with his girlfriend Mairi.

When Jacob Portchmouth from Anstruther heard the devastating news last winter that his friend had taken her own life, he was stunned.

Jacob had been injured in a bad car accident the year before and was strongly supported with his mental health struggles and anxiety by the same friend.

Now, he and a group of friends have created event A Month For Mental Health, in her memory, helping others speak out about how they are feeling.

Their tribute – raising awareness and funds for The Samaritans – includes completing a marathon and a 70 mile triathlon in just nine hours plus a 25 mile swim.

“She was just such a lovely person. She helped me so much, she was kind and helped me get my confidence back after my accident,” Jacob, an Abertay University student, explains.

‘Pieces of the car were everywhere’

“I was driving near Anstruther when a huge rainstorm came. I braked because I couldn’t see and then I hit the verge and flipped into a field.

“There were pieces of the car everywhere. There wasn’t much left of it. Someone called an ambulance and I was taken to hospital.”

While the physical injuries healed, Jacob, 21, noticed a decline in his mental health.

“I was really struggling after that. I’ve always had bad health anxiety. The pandemic heightened that too. But my friend helped me get back out on the road again.”

Jacob’s marathon and triathlon in memory of his friend is also raising funds for The Samaritans.

Just days before Jacob got the tragic news she had died, the pair met near West Sands, St Andrews and talked about lockdown life.

‘There is always someone there to help’

“It was strange, I had this overwhelming feeling. We were both there struggling with changes from the pandemic. She wasn’t able to work. We talked for an hour, we laughed and she lightened up.

“It was very sad that she later found herself in a space where she felt alone.

“I started A Month For Mental Health to tell people they aren’t alone.

“Especially men and boys who may not talk about mental health with their mates.

“Doing a physical challenge – running, swimming, being active, also helps with mental health. It doesn’t have to be as extreme as I did – just get out for a walk!

Jacob and his girlfriend Mairi both completed hours of swimming for the challenge.

“The support for us has been amazing,” Jacob continues. “My girlfriend Mairi swam 40,000 metres, my friends Tony, Robbie, Thomas and our mums have also been a massive support. We’ve raised over £2600.

“The message I want to get out to people is they are not alone and there is a service out there for anyone to call anytime.

“The Samaritans do such an amazing job with 24-hour helpline and email. There is always someone to listen – everyone struggles so please talk to someone.”

  • Call The Samaritans free on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]