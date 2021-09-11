A&E in crisis? ‘Where is the funding, what’s next for patients – there’s no end in sight’

Delays and inaction by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf are ‘failing Fife’s A&E patients’.

So says Murdo Fraser, the second MSP to this week speak out at long waiting times and attendance figures at A&E.

The Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP is calling for action to stop the issue “spiralling out of control” in the Kingdom.

Rising attendances led NHS Fife to announce they’re going to postpone all non-urgent surgical procedures.

They’re also going to postpone some outpatient appointments to help reduce unprecedented pressures and protect urgent care and cancer services.

Alex Rowley MSP this week called on health board bosses to be more transparent about the scale of the problem so solutions could be found.

And now Mr Fraser has added his voice in growing concern about the issue, laying blame at the Health Secretary’s door.

He said: “Patients in Fife are continuing to be let down by delays and inaction from SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“They are facing completely unacceptable delays with every passing week at accident and emergency departments across the region.

“There’s no end in sight.”

“In the face of a crisis in our NHS, all we’ve seen from the SNP is a flimsy pamphlet that they’re trying to pass off as an NHS Recovery Plan.

“It delivers no new funding for A&E services.

“Our heroic frontline staff in Fife are overwhelmed and crying out for real leadership from the SNP-Green Government.

“Patients need urgent answers as to how the Health Secretary will get on top of this situation to avoid waiting times completely spiralling out of control.”

In response, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf MSP said the pandemic had “inevitably affected” attendance and it was being felt across the country.

He added: “Scotland’s core A&E departments have outperformed those in the rest of the UK for more than six years.

“Our NHS staff have faced unprecedented pressures over recent weeks as they work tirelessly and consistently to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and optimal patient care.

“We are in daily contact with every Board, including NHS Fife, and are monitoring the situation closely.”

A range of challenges

Weekly performance is impacted due to a range of challenges, Mr Yousaf added, including:

High attendances – including those who are much sicker and require high levels of care.

Staffing pressures due to isolation.

Annual leave.

Requirement for infection control precautions affecting time people need to spend in A&E.

Funding pledge

In June the Government committed £12 million in additional funding across Scotland to support non-Covid emergency care.

And £80 million was given to health boards to target backlog of care including appointments, diagnostic testing and surgery.

He added: “Boosting staffing levels will help put measures in place to reduce waiting times for urgent or emergency treatment and increase available beds.”