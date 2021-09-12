Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Wellbeing: Top tips to keep your house spider-free this September

By Saskia Harper
September 12 2021, 9.00am

September marks the start of “spider season”, where the colder weather forces more creepy crawlies into our homes than usual.

And living on the east coast of Scotland means it typically gets colder here than on the west – making us more prone to unwanted eight-legged guests in the house.

But if you struggle with a phobia of spiders (arachnophobia), or just don’t like them, this can lead to anxiety, worries and a heightened sense of fear.

We’re bringing you our top tips on how to keep your mind at ease and your home spider-free this autumn.

Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil is one of the surest ways to deter spiders from coming into your home.

Many spider repellents use peppermint oil as an ingredient. It’s thought this is because it inhibits the spider’s sense of smell and vibration.

Peppermint oil helps keep spiders away.

To make your own peppermint oil spray, mix some peppermint essential oil with water and spray around windows, doors, or other entry points to your home.

You can also spray it in any places you may be more likely to find spiders, such as corners, cupboards and crevices in walls or the floor.

Vinegar

Vinegar works in a similar way to peppermint oil – and the great news is you might have some in your cupboards already.

White vinegar is best to use: Mix equal parts white vinegar and water and spray in all the same places you would peppermint oil.

Acidic food items such as vinegar or lemons also deter spiders.

It is thought the scent repels them, but also the acid from the vinegar could even be harmful to spiders, so they tend to avoid it.

Other acidic foods such as lemons are also great for keeping them away and you can even leave lemon peels on windowsills and by the door to do so.

A clean home

A clean and tidy home gives spiders fewer places to hide, so if you’re looking for an excuse to do a clear out and a dust, you’ve just found one.

Making sure surfaces are clean and there are no crumbs lying around also makes your home less inviting to flies, which attract spiders.

Removing cobwebs

If your home has lots of spiders’ webs in corners and on the ceiling, this is a signal to other spiders that it’s a good place to set up camp.

Get rid of lingering cobwebs.

Getting rid of cobwebs with a feather duster or the vacuum cleaner eliminates this.

Just remember to empty your hoover afterwards, in case any spiders or eggs have made themselves at home in the cobwebs.

Wikihow have lots of great ideas on how to conquer your fear of spiders.

