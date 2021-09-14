Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Tayside hits vaccination milestone as all adults offered both doses

By Cara Forrester
September 14 2021, 7.11am Updated: September 14 2021, 10.01am
Covid Vaccine Scotland 16
Every adult has now been offered the vaccine.

All adults in Tayside have now been offered both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

In a positive step in the fight against Covid-19, it was revealed everyone over the age of 18 has now been given the opportunity to be double jagged in Scotland.

NHS Tayside thanked everyone involved in the local vaccination programme and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf MSP added his praise.

But he reminded people “not to leave the job half done” and asked those still to get their second jag to roll up their sleeve.

All adults in Tayside have been offered two jags.

The vaccination programme is the biggest in the country’s history and in Tayside:

  • More than 605,000 jabs have been delivered in Tayside since December 2020.
  • 91% of over-18s have had one dose.
  • 84% have had both doses.

Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Director Lynne Hamilton says: “I’m delighted we’ve hit this milestone as we reach the end of this stage of the vaccination programme.

“This is a huge achievement. It is thanks to the efforts of everyone in NHS Tayside: the health and social care partnerships, our GP colleagues, local authority partners and community volunteers who have supported the programme so far.”

The milestone has been met with praise.

Evidence shows two doses of the vaccines are more than 90% effective against hospital admissions from the effects of the virus.

Associate Director of Public Health Dr Daniel Chandler said: “It’s really encouraging so many people across Tayside have rolled up their sleeve to help protect themselves, their families and the wider community.

“We will continue running drop in clinics over the next few weeks so if you are eligible and haven’t yet been vaccinated there’s still time to get the jab.”

Humza Yousaf MSP.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf added his thanks saying: “To all those who haven’t yet had their second doses, please don’t leave the job half done.

“Even if the time since the first dose is more than eight weeks, people can still be vaccinated and I encourage them to come forward.

“We have made getting a vaccination easier than ever – head to one of the drop-in clinics being offered across the country or, if you prefer, book an appointment online at NHS Inform.

“Students heading to university or college from anywhere in the UK or abroad are reminded to take up this offer.

“Indeed, in addition to drop-in clinics around the country, mobile vaccination units are visiting several further education campuses.

“Recent increases in case numbers mean it remains crucial everyone who is offered a vaccination takes up the invitation.”

