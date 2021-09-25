Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will the famous Strictly curse strike again? Local relationship expert gives her view

By Cara Forrester
September 25 2021, 10.00am Updated: September 25 2021, 10.54am
Strictly Come Dancing has returned for 2021.
The glitz and glamour of the Strictly ballroom has returned to TV screens – but will the famous curse strike again this year?

Relationships and love lives of those taking part in the BBC show are often under a more intense spotlight than the dance steps!

Contestants from Louise Redknapp and Stacey Dooley to Joe Sugg and Ben Cohen have seen first hand how the curse works. It’s said to either ‘end marriages or bring soulmates together’.

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Gruelling training schedules and new-found intimacy with dance partners ignite sparks on and off the dance floor, say some experts, including Relationship Coach Orion Talamy.

“Between the long hours, close quarters, and prolonged close physical contact, it’s almost inevitable sparks will fly,” says Orion.

But Fife relationship expert and counsellor Sinead Croy disagrees.

Sinead Croy.

Sinead, from Kirkcaldy, explains: “It’s not inevitable. Whilst a relationship of sorts is necessary between dancers and celebrities, this should be able to remain professional, with boundaries.

“We humans are fundamentally social creatures. We bring to every relationship our selves made up of experiences from the pasts and our values.

Relationships on the rocks?

“When in a couple relationship, people develop their sense of self within that context.

“However, if a celebrity going into Strictly already has some degree of difficulty in their personal relationship, they may end up falling foul of the so-called curse.”

Pro dancer Kevin Clifton and contestant Stacey Dooley got together on the hit show.

So if a Strictly-style curse does cha cha cha’s its way into one of the contestant’s lives or even your life…

Can a relationship survive a workplace affair?

“It takes work,” says Sinead. “Couples CAN and do come back from these, but it is hard work and often requires support from an appropriately qualified person.”

Relationship counselling can provide that space for a couple to look honestly at the relationship.

Dancers Neil and Katya Jones split up.

Sessions address issues including: the hurt and pain of the affair; changes required to move forward and explore what was wrong in the first place to have allowed the situation to arise.

How do we keep dancing?

For contestants and dancers, Sinead adds: “Open and honest dialogue needs to be promoted and prioritised.

“An agreement of what the dancer-celebrity relationship is and is not needs to be discussed and adhered to.

“Training together, yes…socialising, no.

“Chatting and getting on, yes…deepest secret sharing, no.

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff met on Strictly.

“When people look outside of their relationships to deal with their own issues, the problems start.

“Strictly might be intense and hard work, but relationships are too.

“Although most couples do not have the world applauding them on, or voting for them each week – personal relationships are equally worth the hard graft and the daily effort in order to keep their own sparks alight.”

For people experiencing relationship difficulties, Relationships Scotland provides professional and affordable support on info@rsccf.org.uk or 01592 597444.

