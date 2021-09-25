Will the famous Strictly curse strike again? Local relationship expert gives her view

The glitz and glamour of the Strictly ballroom has returned to TV screens – but will the famous curse strike again this year?

Relationships and love lives of those taking part in the BBC show are often under a more intense spotlight than the dance steps!

Contestants from Louise Redknapp and Stacey Dooley to Joe Sugg and Ben Cohen have seen first hand how the curse works. It’s said to either ‘end marriages or bring soulmates together’.

Gruelling training schedules and new-found intimacy with dance partners ignite sparks on and off the dance floor, say some experts, including Relationship Coach Orion Talamy.

“Between the long hours, close quarters, and prolonged close physical contact, it’s almost inevitable sparks will fly,” says Orion.

But Fife relationship expert and counsellor Sinead Croy disagrees.

Sinead, from Kirkcaldy, explains: “It’s not inevitable. Whilst a relationship of sorts is necessary between dancers and celebrities, this should be able to remain professional, with boundaries.

“We humans are fundamentally social creatures. We bring to every relationship our selves made up of experiences from the pasts and our values.

Relationships on the rocks?

“When in a couple relationship, people develop their sense of self within that context.

“However, if a celebrity going into Strictly already has some degree of difficulty in their personal relationship, they may end up falling foul of the so-called curse.”

So if a Strictly-style curse does cha cha cha’s its way into one of the contestant’s lives or even your life…

Can a relationship survive a workplace affair?

“It takes work,” says Sinead. “Couples CAN and do come back from these, but it is hard work and often requires support from an appropriately qualified person.”

Relationship counselling can provide that space for a couple to look honestly at the relationship.

Sessions address issues including: the hurt and pain of the affair; changes required to move forward and explore what was wrong in the first place to have allowed the situation to arise.

How do we keep dancing?

For contestants and dancers, Sinead adds: “Open and honest dialogue needs to be promoted and prioritised.

“An agreement of what the dancer-celebrity relationship is and is not needs to be discussed and adhered to.

“Training together, yes…socialising, no.

“Chatting and getting on, yes…deepest secret sharing, no.

“When people look outside of their relationships to deal with their own issues, the problems start.

“Strictly might be intense and hard work, but relationships are too.

“Although most couples do not have the world applauding them on, or voting for them each week – personal relationships are equally worth the hard graft and the daily effort in order to keep their own sparks alight.”

For people experiencing relationship difficulties, Relationships Scotland provides professional and affordable support on info@rsccf.org.uk or 01592 597444.