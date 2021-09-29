Housebound Fife man ‘told to ask district nurse to come more often’ as confusion over social care crisis continues

Confusion and worry is continuing for a disabled Fife man told his care at home package is to be cut – amid growing pressure on Fife social care.

David Park from Guardbridge is in a wheelchair due to left-sided paralysis after a stroke.

He did not know whether a carer would turn up on Monday morning, as usual, after Glenrothes firm G&J Care announced last week they were unable to continue his care.

But David, 57, says Fife Council told him they have too many patients under their care to continue to provide twice-daily care for him.

He explains: “I was told I would now get one visit a day – in the evening. But then a carer arrived on Monday morning. Now they say I’m getting another assessment.

“It’s not the carers I blame for this. They are brilliant. But the bosses don’t seem to know what they are doing.

“I have issues with my lower legs and need cream applied and support socks. First the council said I should try to do it myself.

“Now they’re saying I should ask the district nurse to come in more often!

“The NHS is in xxxxxxx

David’s story is just one of many among vulnerable people in Fife. Social care is under immense pressure due to staff shortages and rising numbers of people needing care at home.

Last month we revealed long delays for care at home packages have seen Fifers in some areas wait for 108 days.

A social care assessor from Fife Council visited Mr Park on Tuesday. But he says no had clear information has been given about what will happen with his care package.

‘I could take a tumble out of my wheelchair’

“Somebody from the council rang me and suggested I could try to do more for myself,” says Mr Park.

“I have issues with my lower legs and need cream applied and support socks. The council said I should try to do that myself.

“But if I didn’t have anyone to help I could take a tumble out of my wheelchair.

“They said instead of getting help with making my tea I should buy plastic cartons of soup to microwave. I get shopping deliveries from Tesco but I need help putting it away.

“Nobody knows what is going to happen to me on Monday.”

‘Unprecedented demand for care’

After talking to The Courier, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership gave assurances they would contact Mr Park directly to find a solution.

Fiona Mckay, Head of Planning, Performance and Commissioning, Fife Health & Social Care Partnership says: “Covid-19 continues to impact across the whole health and social care system and the demand for care at home packages is unprecedented.

“If an independent provider can no longer provide care to a service user, we work closely with the provider and service user to find an alternative care solution.

“Ensuring our most vulnerable people have the care they need is a priority. And our staff are working extremely hard to meet the needs of service users during this extremely challenging time.”