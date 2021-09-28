Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: Hourglass Scotland helps protect older people – here are 4 ways to access support

By Courier Commercial
September 28 2021, 11.38am
Hourglass Scotland is the only charity dedicated to calling time on the harm, abuse and exploitation of older people. Here’s how you can access its support.

Hourglass estimates over 150,000 residents in Scotland have personal experience of abuse of an older person: financial, emotional, physical and neglect. Yet this is rarely talked about.

Hourglass’s specialist team focus on providing information and help to promote safer ageing in local communities.

It offers personalised advice and support to those effected by the abuse of an older person.

It can support with:

  • Casework: to help you make informed choices, access support or challenge a decision.
  • Advocating on your behalf: Hourglass will help fight your corner.
  • Follow-up calls to provide ongoing support and check-ins.

How to access help and services from Hourglass

There are a number of ways you can access Hourglass services if you’re concerned about the abuse of an older person or experiencing abuse yourself.

1. Pop-Up Event at Overgate Shopping Centre

The Community Hub team will be at the Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee, on 1st October between 10am-2pm.

They can help answer your questions and offer safer ageing advice if you’re anxious about the safety and wellbeing of an older person.

2. Safer Ageing Support Service

The Hourglass Safer Ageing Service supports older people who are isolated or at risk of abuse.

If you know an older person who is lonely, has trouble caring for themselves or just needs some extra support, then let Hourglass help.

It can work with other organisations to create a support plan to help them enjoy later life to the fullest.

3. Hourglass Helpline Services

If you can’t pop down and see Hourglass in person, its helpline services can be accessed via phone, text, instant messenger (online chat) or email.

It provides confidential advice and support to callers and those concerned about the safety of an older person.

4. Knowledge Bank

Hourglass’s online Knowledge Bank is the UK’s first ever specialist knowledge bank specifically relating to the abuse of older people and safer ageing.

You will find a range of resources, from policy documents to case studies and press stories.

Please visit the Hourglass website for more information on services or call the helpline on 0808 808 8141.

