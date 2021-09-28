SPONSORED: Hourglass Scotland helps protect older people – here are 4 ways to access support

Hourglass Scotland is the only charity dedicated to calling time on the harm, abuse and exploitation of older people. Here’s how you can access its support.

Hourglass estimates over 150,000 residents in Scotland have personal experience of abuse of an older person: financial, emotional, physical and neglect. Yet this is rarely talked about.

Hourglass’s specialist team focus on providing information and help to promote safer ageing in local communities.

It offers personalised advice and support to those effected by the abuse of an older person.

It can support with:

Casework: to help you make informed choices, access support or challenge a decision.

Advocating on your behalf: Hourglass will help fight your corner.

Follow-up calls to provide ongoing support and check-ins.

How to access help and services from Hourglass

There are a number of ways you can access Hourglass services if you’re concerned about the abuse of an older person or experiencing abuse yourself.

1. Pop-Up Event at Overgate Shopping Centre

The Community Hub team will be at the Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee, on 1st October between 10am-2pm.

They can help answer your questions and offer safer ageing advice if you’re anxious about the safety and wellbeing of an older person.

2. Safer Ageing Support Service

The Hourglass Safer Ageing Service supports older people who are isolated or at risk of abuse.

If you know an older person who is lonely, has trouble caring for themselves or just needs some extra support, then let Hourglass help.

It can work with other organisations to create a support plan to help them enjoy later life to the fullest.

3. Hourglass Helpline Services

If you can’t pop down and see Hourglass in person, its helpline services can be accessed via phone, text, instant messenger (online chat) or email.

It provides confidential advice and support to callers and those concerned about the safety of an older person.

4. Knowledge Bank

Hourglass’s online Knowledge Bank is the UK’s first ever specialist knowledge bank specifically relating to the abuse of older people and safer ageing.

You will find a range of resources, from policy documents to case studies and press stories.

Please visit the Hourglass website for more information on services or call the helpline on 0808 808 8141.