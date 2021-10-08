Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Living with a stoma – your questions answered

By Samantha Leckie
October 8 2021, 6.00am

If you’re new to living with an ostomy or think you may have to undergo stoma surgery in the future, you’re bound to have questions – and plenty of them.

Aberdeen Journals’ health and wellbeing editor Samantha Leckie underwent unexpected and emergency stoma surgery after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Since having her life-saving operation in July last year, she has been on a personal mission to raise awareness of IBD and living with a stoma through her Instagram page.

Ahead of World Ostomy Day, which falls on the first Saturday of October, Samantha asked her followers to ask any questions they had regarding life with a stoma.

From exercising with a stoma to having reversal surgery, today she answers those questions.

Samantha Leckie with her partner Allan, son Jacob and family pet, Lottie.
“For me, personally, I feel it’s important to be open about living with a stoma in order to help other people,” said Samantha.

“The idea of stoma surgery can be absolutely terrifying, even if it helps to improve the quality of people’s lives or save lives.

“Everyone’s journey with a stoma is different and it’s important to remember that – what works for me might not work for someone else.

“But hopefully by answering questions and openly sharing my experience people will be able to learn and relate. If I can help or reassure just one person then I’m happy.”

