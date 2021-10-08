Living with a stoma – your questions answered

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you’re new to living with an ostomy or think you may have to undergo stoma surgery in the future, you’re bound to have questions – and plenty of them.

Aberdeen Journals’ health and wellbeing editor Samantha Leckie underwent unexpected and emergency stoma surgery after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Since having her life-saving operation in July last year, she has been on a personal mission to raise awareness of IBD and living with a stoma through her Instagram page.

Ahead of World Ostomy Day, which falls on the first Saturday of October, Samantha asked her followers to ask any questions they had regarding life with a stoma.

From exercising with a stoma to having reversal surgery, today she answers those questions.

“For me, personally, I feel it’s important to be open about living with a stoma in order to help other people,” said Samantha.

“The idea of stoma surgery can be absolutely terrifying, even if it helps to improve the quality of people’s lives or save lives.

“Everyone’s journey with a stoma is different and it’s important to remember that – what works for me might not work for someone else.

“But hopefully by answering questions and openly sharing my experience people will be able to learn and relate. If I can help or reassure just one person then I’m happy.”

