Covid Scotland: What are the rules for testing when leaving and entering Scotland – and do you still need to book a PCR test?

By Saskia Harper
October 6 2021, 7.33am Updated: October 6 2021, 8.11am

As restrictions for international travel begin to relax, you might be jetting off for the first time in a while.

But what are the rules for testing when you leave and enter Scotland?

Do you need to book private PCR tests? And do you need to test negative before you can re-enter Scotland?

We’re answering all your questions around Covid testing before you head abroad this autumn.

What are the testing rules when I leave Scotland?

If you’re heading on holiday, travelling for work, or visiting family you haven’t seen since before the pandemic, you should check the local testing rules of your destination country.

Check the travel rules for your destination country.

Some countries require proof of a negative test; others require proof of vaccination. Some may have other entry requirements.

You can find out more information about the specific Covid testing requirements to enter your destination country here.

What are the testing rules for returning to Scotland?

The testing rules for returning to Scotland depend on a variety of factors including age, vaccine status and where you’re entering Scotland from.

If you’re entering Scotland from a country on the red list, you must complete a Covid-19 test in the three days before you travel to Scotland.

This is the case regardless of vaccine status.

You must also complete a Covid test before entering Scotland from a non-red list country if you are over 18 and are NOT fully vaccinated.

The testing rules depend on age, vaccine status and where you’re entering Scotland from.

When boarding your plane to Scotland, you’ll be required to show proof you’ve taken a test and of the negative result.

You may also be asked to provide this proof when arriving in Scotland.

Use the CTM Portal to book and pay £68 for an NHS Covid-19 PCR test.

You can also book an antigen test, such as a test from a lateral flow device, as long as it meets the very specific standards required.

What if I’m fully vaccinated and returning from a non-red list country?

If, like many travellers, you’ve been fully vaccinated and are returning home to Scotland from a non-red list country, the rules are a little different.

According to the Scottish Government, if you’re over 18, fully vaccinated and travelling from a non-red list country, you must take a Covid-19 PCR test within two days of arriving in Scotland.

This can also be done on the CTM booking portal.

If you’re  over 18 and fully vaccinated and returning from a non-red list country, you’ll need to complete a PCR test within two days of returning to Scotland.

Before entering Scotland, you’ll need to have your record of vaccination and show this when you travel.

You won’t need to self-isolate when returning to Scotland unless:

  • The result of the Covid-19 test you take on day two is positive
  • NHS Scotland Test and Protect contact you saying you must isolate as you’ve travelled with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19

Scotland will align with the UK’s post-arrival testing regime.

The details for this are still being finalised and are expected to be confirmed “as soon as possible”.

