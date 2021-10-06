Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

GPs warn of ‘Dr Google’ and self-diagnosis

By Cara Forrester
October 6 2021, 5.00pm
GPs have warned against googling symptoms.

We’ve all done it – reached for our phone to Google why we have aches or pains, or to get more information on colds or viruses doing the rounds.

And it might be more of a temptation to jump on a search engine as the health services in Tayside and Fife come under increasing strain.

But locals GPs have issued caution about self diagnosis – using “Dr Google”.

Dr Andrew Buist, a Blairgowrie GP, who is also the Chair of British Medical Association Scotland’s GP committee, said trusted sites should be used.

And Dr David Shackles, a Perth GP, and joint chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners, echoed his concerns and warned about self-diagnosis.

So what are people looking for information on and where should you go for trusted advice?

A woman coughing surrounded by tissues on a table
Many are reaching for Google instead of their GP.

Have you had a look for some of these common searches on Google?

Popular search terms include:

  • Aches and pains
  • Virus
  • Cold and flu

‘Don’t rely on internet resources for medical advice’

But Dr Buist said it’s important to make sure you’re getting information from a trusted source – that includes the NHS Inform website.

Dr Andrew Buist.
Dr Andrew Buist.

He said: “Unless they are using a trusted website like NHS Inform, I would urge people not to rely on internet resources for medical advice.”

Dr David Shackles added: “The internet can be a great tool when it comes to looking for information and it is something that most of us do daily when we are looking for answers on subjects that we might be uncertain of.

Dr David Shackles at his Perth surgery.
Dr David Shackles at his Perth surgery.

“We encourage all our patients to take an active interest in their own health, and to use high quality, informational websites such as NHS Inform, which are approved by clinicians and contain reliable information which can be really useful for patients.”

What other websites are trusted?

Dr Shackles added other websites belonging to reputable organisations that are experts in specific conditions can also be helpful such as:

He said: “They also offer useful information and support for patients who have questions or concerns relating to these conditions.”

Why is it important to use trusted sites?

Unverified websites may provide misleading or incorrect information.

Dr Shackles added: “It could cause our patients to worry about the worst-case scenario, or conversely provide inappropriate reassurance.

“Our concern is patients might type in a symptom such as a headache, which in most cases is nothing to be alarmed about, and end up in a state of panic when a far more serious illness comes up in response to their search.

Dr David Shackles speaking to a patient in his surgery
Google is no substitute for speaking to a health professional.

“We would certainly advise caution to patients Googling symptoms at random, as searching the internet is no substitute for a discussion with a GP who is highly trained to take into account the physical, psychological and social factors affecting a patient’s health and wellbeing when making a diagnosis.”

So who can help?

It’s been well reported GPs are under increasing strain. So where else can you go if you need help or advice?

Dr Buist said local community pharmacies can provide effective advice on common medical ailments such as:

  • Colds
  • Coughs
  • Skin rashes etc.

While optometrists and dentists can advise on eye health and oral health.

An opticians eye chart on the wall
Opticians can provide help for eye health.

He said: “If you have serious concerns for your health that cannot be tended by a member of multi-disciplinary team, you should contact your GP surgery where every effort will be made to ensure you get an appointment to discuss your concerns.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]