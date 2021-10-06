GPs warn of ‘Dr Google’ and self-diagnosis

We’ve all done it – reached for our phone to Google why we have aches or pains, or to get more information on colds or viruses doing the rounds.

And it might be more of a temptation to jump on a search engine as the health services in Tayside and Fife come under increasing strain.

But locals GPs have issued caution about self diagnosis – using “Dr Google”.

Dr Andrew Buist, a Blairgowrie GP, who is also the Chair of British Medical Association Scotland’s GP committee, said trusted sites should be used.

And Dr David Shackles, a Perth GP, and joint chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners, echoed his concerns and warned about self-diagnosis.

So what are people looking for information on and where should you go for trusted advice?

Have you had a look for some of these common searches on Google?

Popular search terms include:

Aches and pains

Virus

Cold and flu

‘Don’t rely on internet resources for medical advice’

But Dr Buist said it’s important to make sure you’re getting information from a trusted source – that includes the NHS Inform website.

He said: “Unless they are using a trusted website like NHS Inform, I would urge people not to rely on internet resources for medical advice.”

Dr David Shackles added: “The internet can be a great tool when it comes to looking for information and it is something that most of us do daily when we are looking for answers on subjects that we might be uncertain of.

“We encourage all our patients to take an active interest in their own health, and to use high quality, informational websites such as NHS Inform, which are approved by clinicians and contain reliable information which can be really useful for patients.”

What other websites are trusted?

Dr Shackles added other websites belonging to reputable organisations that are experts in specific conditions can also be helpful such as:

He said: “They also offer useful information and support for patients who have questions or concerns relating to these conditions.”

Why is it important to use trusted sites?

Unverified websites may provide misleading or incorrect information.

Dr Shackles added: “It could cause our patients to worry about the worst-case scenario, or conversely provide inappropriate reassurance.

“Our concern is patients might type in a symptom such as a headache, which in most cases is nothing to be alarmed about, and end up in a state of panic when a far more serious illness comes up in response to their search.

“We would certainly advise caution to patients Googling symptoms at random, as searching the internet is no substitute for a discussion with a GP who is highly trained to take into account the physical, psychological and social factors affecting a patient’s health and wellbeing when making a diagnosis.”

So who can help?

It’s been well reported GPs are under increasing strain. So where else can you go if you need help or advice?

Dr Buist said local community pharmacies can provide effective advice on common medical ailments such as:

Colds

Coughs

Skin rashes etc.

While optometrists and dentists can advise on eye health and oral health.

He said: “If you have serious concerns for your health that cannot be tended by a member of multi-disciplinary team, you should contact your GP surgery where every effort will be made to ensure you get an appointment to discuss your concerns.”