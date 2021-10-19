Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid booster jag error: Housebound patients sent appointments even though they can’t leave the house

By Cara Forrester
October 19 2021, 8.11am Updated: October 19 2021, 8.22am
NHS Tayside have sent out letters in error.

An Angus woman living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has been asked to travel to Montrose for her Covid-19 booster – despite being unable to leave her house.

Elizabeth Greig from Edzell received a blue vaccination appointment letter in the post last week asking her to attend Montrose Town Hall for her booster jag.

But she is housebound due to the severity of her MS and received her first two vaccinations doses in her home.

Elizabeth received an appointment through the post.

Her husband Bill hit out at the lack of communication about the issue from NHS Tayside.

He fears it’s a widespread error and many more housebound locals will have been affected.

‘The letter’s a mistake – but nobody has been in touch’

He said: “When the blue letter arrived saying Elizabeth had to go into Montrose to get her next dose, I thought it was a mistake they’d made just with her.

“I cancelled the appointment but nobody has been back in touch.

Bill worries more housebound people will be affected.

“I wrote about it on Facebook to find out if anyone else had been affected. I heard from a housebound woman in Perth who said she was in the same boat.

“She had been asked to attend the Dewar Centre. My wife’s carer said she also knew of another patient asked to go to Forfar.

‘Deluge of calls’

“My local GP surgery said they’d had a deluge of calls.

“It’s as if there has been a breakdown in the system. The list of housebound patients sent by each surgery hasn’t been matched up nationally. And appointments have been sent out based on the dates of the first two doses.”

‘People won’t know what to do’

Mr Greig added: “I took action right away and challenged it, but perhaps some people won’t. Some will be panicking and thinking – how am I going to do this?

“Lots of elderly people don’t have a car or drive, they won’t know what to do.

“My fear is many people affected will be trying desperately to arrange to get to health centres or vaccination centres to get their jags.”

Bill wonders if this is a wider issue.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside admitted an error had been made and apologised for any inconvenience.

They said: “A number of blue vaccination appointment letters have been sent in error to housebound patients.

“We’d ask any housebound patient who received a letter to cancel their appointment, either on the national online booking system or by calling the national helpline on 0800 030 8013.

“We would like to reassure housebound patients our vaccination team will be in touch to arrange a suitable appointment at home.

“In the meantime, contact our local helpline on 01382 423108 with any concerns.”

Supplied by NHS Scotland.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Local health boards can offer assistance to those with mobility issues in travelling to and from their vaccination appointment.

“When an individual’s condition means they cannot travel at all, a home vaccination appointment can be organised. People can contact the number on their appointment letter.”

