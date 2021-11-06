Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: Your guide to boosters, third jags and flu vaccines

By Cara Forrester
November 6 2021, 8.33am

The vaccination programme being rolled out across Tayside and Fife is continuing.

It’s an extremely busy period with flu and Covid booster injections being offered to the most vulnerable groups, alongside first Covid jabs to others.

But who is getting what, when will you get yours, where do you book and why are the armed forces helping out?

Covid vaccine being administered.

NHS Tayside has issued an update on the roll-out and we have the answers you’re looking for.

Covid boosters and flu jags

The Covid vaccine booster will help extend the protection you gained from your first two doses and give you longer-term protection.

  • The booster dose can be offered any time at least 6 months (24 weeks) after your second dose.
  • A booster dose is different from a third dose for people with a severely weakened immune system.
  • Where eligible, people are receiving their flu and Covid boosters at the same time.
  • Having both jags together is safe and effective.
Boosters are being rolled out.

People in high-risk groups, the over-70s, people in care homes and frontline health and social care workers were first to receive theirs and next up will be:

  • Those aged 60 to 69.
  • Adults aged 16 and over with underlying health conditions.

Their invitations for flu and Covid booster vaccinations will come through the post.

Appointments will take place at local community clinics and run throughout November.

When will I get mine?

Later this month an online portal will launch to allow people to book vaccination appointments online. This will be for:

  • Those aged 50 to 59
  • Unpaid carers who are 16 and over
  • Those aged 16 and over who are household contacts of immuno-suppressed people
The vaccination roll-out continues in Tayside, Fife and across Scotland.

The NHS Inform site includes information and a self-help guide to let you know how to do that.

What about flu jags?

This year’s flu vaccination programme is under way and will deliver record numbers of free flu jags this year.

The people most at risk from flu have been prioritised for the vaccine and groups include primary and secondary school pupils.

You can find out more information about the roll-out, including information about child flu vaccination and how to get yours, on the NHS Inform website.

I haven’t had my Covid vaccine – how can I book?

If you have not had either your first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, you should arrange an appointment online.

You will still need the booster dose but the timing of it will depend on when you had your first two doses.

What are the armed forces doing?

More than 120 armed forces personnel are supporting health boards across Scotland, vaccinating members of the public.

The group is a mix of healthcare professionals, vaccinators and support staff helping 11 health boards until the beginning of December.

In Courier country:

  • Fife will be supported by 10 vaccinators and two nurses.
  • Tayside will be supported by 10 vaccinators and one nurse.
  • Support is being provided by personnel from across the three branches fo the armed forces: Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

