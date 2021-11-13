Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We are now reaching breaking point’: Concern over abuse of GPs and staff

By Cara Forrester
November 13 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 13 2021, 9.18am

Stressed GPs are asking people in Tayside and Fife to take a stand against abuse towards them and their staff.

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland has issued the plea to coincide with World Kindness Day, November 13.

It comes after a survey published last week revealed the shocking extent of abuse against practice teams.

The College, which represents a network of around 5,000 GPs in Scotland, said receptionists in particular were bearing the brunt of the public’s frustrations.

The British Medical Association survey, published last week, revealed:

  • 88% of practices said staff had experienced verbal or physical abuse in the last month.
  • That was something they felt had gone up from earlier in the year.

RCGP Scotland has expressed concern about the welfare of practice teams, who’ve sustained a barrage of unfair criticism and abuse.

Staff have faced abuse.

Joint Chair Dr Chris Williams said: “We are hugely concerned by what seems to be an escalating level of abuse towards members of our staff, particularly those working in reception.

“These are team members who are highly-trained and are working hard to help connect patients with the most appropriate person to deal with their concerns.”

‘Any form of abuse is unacceptable’

No-one should have to face abuse as part of their job, he went on.

“Any form of abuse, whether that be verbal or physical, is unacceptable and can have a hugely detrimental effect on a person’s wellbeing.

“Many working on the frontline of general practice have been left feeling undervalued and underappreciated by some of the harsh abuse that has been directed towards our teams.

“GPs and their teams are now reaching breaking point. This is an issue that we cannot possibly ignore.”

Report reveals nine in 10 GPs and staff faced physical and verbal abuse in the last month.
Teams have had to bear the brunt of frustration.

RCGP Scotland’s Deputy Chair (Policy), Dr Catriona Morton, adds there must be improved national public messaging on the developments of roles in general practice to ensure patients understand the changes being made.

“We appreciate this is a frustrating and challenging time for many of our patients.

“However, any form of abuse is unacceptable. We hope members of the public will get behind us and show patience and understanding towards our GP practice teams.”

Who’s in a practice team?

Practice teams include clinicians, administrative staff and managers.

Each member plays a role in allowing GPs to deal with a huge variety of complex work and inquiries.

Duties include triaging patients to ensure they receive the most appropriate care for their needs.