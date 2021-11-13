‘We are now reaching breaking point’: Concern over abuse of GPs and staff

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stressed GPs are asking people in Tayside and Fife to take a stand against abuse towards them and their staff.

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland has issued the plea to coincide with World Kindness Day, November 13.

It comes after a survey published last week revealed the shocking extent of abuse against practice teams.

The College, which represents a network of around 5,000 GPs in Scotland, said receptionists in particular were bearing the brunt of the public’s frustrations.

The British Medical Association survey, published last week, revealed:

88% of practices said staff had experienced verbal or physical abuse in the last month.

That was something they felt had gone up from earlier in the year.

RCGP Scotland has expressed concern about the welfare of practice teams, who’ve sustained a barrage of unfair criticism and abuse.

Joint Chair Dr Chris Williams said: “We are hugely concerned by what seems to be an escalating level of abuse towards members of our staff, particularly those working in reception.

“These are team members who are highly-trained and are working hard to help connect patients with the most appropriate person to deal with their concerns.”

‘Any form of abuse is unacceptable’

No-one should have to face abuse as part of their job, he went on.

“Any form of abuse, whether that be verbal or physical, is unacceptable and can have a hugely detrimental effect on a person’s wellbeing.

“Many working on the frontline of general practice have been left feeling undervalued and underappreciated by some of the harsh abuse that has been directed towards our teams.

“GPs and their teams are now reaching breaking point. This is an issue that we cannot possibly ignore.”

RCGP Scotland’s Deputy Chair (Policy), Dr Catriona Morton, adds there must be improved national public messaging on the developments of roles in general practice to ensure patients understand the changes being made.

“We appreciate this is a frustrating and challenging time for many of our patients.

“However, any form of abuse is unacceptable. We hope members of the public will get behind us and show patience and understanding towards our GP practice teams.”

Who’s in a practice team?

Practice teams include clinicians, administrative staff and managers.

Each member plays a role in allowing GPs to deal with a huge variety of complex work and inquiries.

Duties include triaging patients to ensure they receive the most appropriate care for their needs.