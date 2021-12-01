Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘He’s completely changed my life’: Call for partially sighted Dundonians to use new Guide Dogs service

By Saskia Harper
December 1 2021, 7.33am Updated: December 1 2021, 9.56am
Guide Dogs – the charity for people who have visual impairments – is calling on Dundonians living with sight loss to reach out for support.

Their My Sighted Guide service trains volunteers in how to guide someone with sight loss.

It matches them with blind or partially sighted adults, helping them get out in the community.

Volunteer guides in Dundee and nearby areas are available now so the charity is keen to hear from people who are blind or partially sighted who may benefit from support.

‘I was stuck in the house’

Angus Bain, 89, from Arbroath, who has sight loss, has been using the My Sighted Guide service since 2019. He meets up with his volunteer Grant on a weekly basis.

Angus says: “Before My Sighted Guide helped me, I was stuck in the house.

Angus.

“I’d been shown how to get out and about with a long cane. However, I could only use it locally around the houses because I was frightened to go near the road.

“When my sighted guide volunteer Grant came, I found I was able to get out, go down the front, go for a walk in the sea air. We could go anywhere we wanted to go.

“Grant and I have so many things in common, he’s completely changed my life.”

‘We have a right good laugh together’

My Sighted Guide could improve mobility for people with sight loss, as well as build confidence.

The scheme also enables people to participate in social, leisure and fitness activities, and create new friendships.

Angus’ sighted guide volunteer Grant Armstrong, 59, from Dundee, says: “Many people are isolated in their own homes for various health or mobility reasons.

“I volunteer with Dundee Community Transport to help some of them to get out and about.

Grant.

“I’ve volunteered with Guide Dogs for nearly 15 years as a puppy raiser and fosterer.

“I realised there were many people with a visual impairment stuck at home fearful of going out.

“I meet up with Angus once a week, we get on great together.

It’s a pleasure to see Angus enjoying the smell of sea air and the wind in his face.

“It’s a pleasure to see Angus enjoying the smell of the sea air and the wind in his face as we walk along Arbroath sea front.

“We have a right good laugh and Angus is always very appreciative of our time together.

“He’s a great bloke and it’s a pleasure to help put a smile on his face and a spring in his step.”

The charity also pairs up visually impaired people with assistance dogs.

For more information visit www.guidedogs.org.uk or get in touch via information@guidedogs.org.uk or 0800 781 1444 to apply for this service.

If you are interested in volunteering for Guide Dogs, the charity are seeking puppy raisers and fosterers for dogs in training in Dundee and surrounding areas. Click here for more info.

