‘He’s completely changed my life’: Call for partially sighted Dundonians to use new Guide Dogs service

Guide Dogs – the charity for people who have visual impairments – is calling on Dundonians living with sight loss to reach out for support.

Their My Sighted Guide service trains volunteers in how to guide someone with sight loss.

It matches them with blind or partially sighted adults, helping them get out in the community.

Volunteer guides in Dundee and nearby areas are available now so the charity is keen to hear from people who are blind or partially sighted who may benefit from support.

‘I was stuck in the house’

Angus Bain, 89, from Arbroath, who has sight loss, has been using the My Sighted Guide service since 2019. He meets up with his volunteer Grant on a weekly basis.

Angus says: “Before My Sighted Guide helped me, I was stuck in the house.

“I’d been shown how to get out and about with a long cane. However, I could only use it locally around the houses because I was frightened to go near the road.

“When my sighted guide volunteer Grant came, I found I was able to get out, go down the front, go for a walk in the sea air. We could go anywhere we wanted to go.

“Grant and I have so many things in common, he’s completely changed my life.”

‘We have a right good laugh together’

My Sighted Guide could improve mobility for people with sight loss, as well as build confidence.

The scheme also enables people to participate in social, leisure and fitness activities, and create new friendships.

Angus’ sighted guide volunteer Grant Armstrong, 59, from Dundee, says: “Many people are isolated in their own homes for various health or mobility reasons.

“I volunteer with Dundee Community Transport to help some of them to get out and about.

“I’ve volunteered with Guide Dogs for nearly 15 years as a puppy raiser and fosterer.

“I realised there were many people with a visual impairment stuck at home fearful of going out.

“I meet up with Angus once a week, we get on great together.

“It’s a pleasure to see Angus enjoying the smell of the sea air and the wind in his face as we walk along Arbroath sea front.

“We have a right good laugh and Angus is always very appreciative of our time together.

“He’s a great bloke and it’s a pleasure to help put a smile on his face and a spring in his step.”

For more information visit www.guidedogs.org.uk or get in touch via information@guidedogs.org.uk or 0800 781 1444 to apply for this service.

If you are interested in volunteering for Guide Dogs, the charity are seeking puppy raisers and fosterers for dogs in training in Dundee and surrounding areas. Click here for more info.