‘Trapped’ in a care home: Dundee dad pleads for help to get his life back

When Alan Smith fell ill in May, he had no idea it was the start of a six-month nightmare that would leave him ‘trapped’ in a care home.

He’s been confined to a wheelchair, losing his independence and even his own home while waiting for a leg operation.

Now, Alan, 58, is pleading for help to get his life back.

He’s been in Dundee’s Servite Court home for the elderly since September and feels his physical and mental health are worsening.

“This situation is no fault of the home or the people here,” Alan explains.

“The staff are great and I get on with everyone but I’m no further forward, I can’t move on with my life.”

Alan worked in Montrose as a quality adviser for National Oilwell Varco before he became ill.

“I had an intercranial bleed in May. The leg problem I have is a result of that.

“The Achilles tendon is not stretching fully so I can’t get my foot flat on the ground.”

Daughter Alannah, 30, visits to take Alan out in his wheelchair when she can.

“Because it is not moving, my foot is swollen.

“I’m on the list and apparently marked down as urgent for the op but I haven’t seen a doctor since discharge in September.

“I’m the youngest person they’ve had in this Servite home,” Alan continues.

“Most patients are elderly, stay in their room and just come out for meals so I’m quite isolated.

‘I’ve had to use savings and give up my flat’

“I phoned my GP to tell him my spirits were very low. It is affecting my wellbeing and in turn my physical recovery.”

After rehabilitation in hospital Alan lost his job and has had to use money he had in the bank to pay for food in the care home.

“I had my own flat in Stobswell but it was one floor up. I’ve now had to give that up because, with the wheelchair, the house isn’t compatible.”

Mobility-wise, Alan finds it difficult to go out in the wheelchair because Magdalen Yard Road is at the bottom of two hills either side and also has speed bumps.

“My daughter took me out last week but she struggles to push the chair and you’d need to be very strong to push yourself up the road,” he explains.

“If I need to go anywhere it has to be by taxi. I have to pay £75 a week for my food – lunch and tea – as part of the contract here.

“It is all outgoings and I’ve nothing coming in.

We know that longer waiting times for these routine operations can be very disappointing for patients.” NHS Tayside spokesperson

“The fact I cannot get out and move around is soul-destroying. Everyone says ‘you’re too young to be in there’ but there’s not really anyone advocating for me.

“I met the surgeon in the summer and had pre-anaesthetic checks two weeks ago. But when I phoned up last week I was told those results had to be reviewed so there’s still no date.

‘I need to get my life back’

“I feel like I’m getting nowhere. I can do anything I was able to do before now – except move – until I get this operation.

“It is like being trapped. They are all good people here but I just need to get my life back.

“After the operation I will be able to get about – maybe not climb mountains but I’ll be able to go out!”

Alan realises his place in the home could be used for someone older or more vulnerable.

“I could be in somewhere far worse, I understand that but I really just want to feel better and get out and living my life again.”

‘Demands of the Covid pandemic’

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said, “Like all Health Boards we are regularly adapting our services to respond to the ongoing demands of the Covid pandemic and, as such, we are currently carrying out fewer planned routine operations.

“We know that longer waiting times for these routine operations can be very disappointing for patients.

“If anyone feels their condition has deteriorated while they are waiting, they should contact their GP to discuss their condition.”

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership was approached for comment.