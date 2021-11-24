Why do GP receptionists always ask me what’s wrong with me?

An error occurred. Please try again.

All you want is a chance to speak to a GP or make an appointment – but as everyone knows, there’s more demand than ever before.

You phone up, wait ages to get through and then – the receptionist asks you what’s wrong with you before you even get the chance to speak to a doctor.

Does that annoy you and do you know why they ask you that?

We asked the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland for more of an insight into the important role a receptionist plays in the practice team.

A recent survey revealed many who work in GP practices have experienced verbal and physical abuse as frustrations of the public boil over.

Many feel the problem is growing and the RCGP has called for kindness and more information on the teams behind the scenes.

Do receptionists just make appointments?

No – they are part of practice teams which include clinicians, administrative staff and managers.

They all play role in allowing GPs to deal with a huge variety of complex work and enquiries.

RCGP Scotland’s Deputy Chair (Policy), Dr Catriona Morton says: “Quite often the public will see receptionists as people who simply make appointments.

“People may not be fully aware our teams will have had extensive NHS training on signposting to appropriate services.”

Why do they ask what’s wrong?

Put simply – for the good of your health!

They’re not creating delays, they’re doing something called triage – gathering details so you get to see who you need to.

Dr Morton adds: “The public may feel reception staff are creating a barrier to getting appointments with their GPs, when they are actually working hard to make sure patients are navigated to the right person the first-time round.”

But why do I need to tell them private stuff?

It might feel a bit awkward when you have to divulge private information to another member of the team and not your GP.

But all information disclosed to a member of the practice team during the triage process is treated as entirely confidential and private.

Members of the team need to know because they provide the GP or nurse with correct and up-to-date information to help them make decisions about the best form of care for each patient.

But what if I really don’t want to say?

If you’d rather not divulge detailed information and would rather give a general overview of what’s wrong, receptionists understand.

For example, someone struggling with depression or anxiety could say ‘it’s mental health related’ rather than giving specific details.

However you choose to describe what’s wrong, RCGP are keen to remind everyone that receptionists, and practice teams, are working under stressful circumstances. So it’s important to be kind.

Dr Morton adds: “We appreciate this is a frustrating and challenging time for many of our patients, however any form of abuse is unacceptable. We hope the public will get behind us and show patience and understanding towards our GP practice teams.”