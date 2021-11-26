Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dundee mum Demi on how connecting with the spirit world transformed her health

By Cara Forrester
November 26 2021, 7.33am Updated: November 26 2021, 3.56pm
Post Thumbnail

Dundee mum Demi Brown says she has transformed her life and her health by connecting with the spirit world.

The medium reawakened ‘spiritual gifts’ she’d first noticed as a child when she trained in reiki – an energy healing relaxation technique – last year.

And remarkably, she says the spirit world helped bring her a new lease of life after a debilitating health condition.

Demi, a medium, has changed her life and health.

It’s quite the transformation for the mum-of-one who suffered years of debilitating pain because of endometriosis which saw her:

  • Unable to walk without a crutch.
  • On nine different pills a day, including morphine for the pain.
  • Unable to function or enjoy exercise, destroying her mental wellbeing.
  • Becoming so depressed and desperate she attempted to take her own life.

Now recovered from that dark time, she tells us how she’s overcome her challenges.

Demi, 26, reveals: “From a young age I’ve been very blessed to be able to connect with the spirit world.

Demi and daughter Daisy.

“Over the years I’d blocked that out, but it was awakened through learning reiki – it takes me into a whole new place, it’s a beautiful space to be in.

“Being able to help people who have lost someone and bring them forward, it’s the best feeling I’ve had in my life and it’s so meaningful.”

‘C-section pain was so severe’

Demi’s health deteriorated in 2017 when, aged 22, she had her little girl Daisy (now 4) by Caesarean section.

“I was in constant pain. I couldn’t walk without a crutch, was caring for my daughter in a top floor flat and on nine tablets, including morphine. The pain was so severe it made me sick.

“I’d always been into boxing and running but I physically couldn’t do it and that really affected me mentally.”

She ended up in Dundee’s Carseview Centre where professionals taught her techniques for a positive mindset.

Learning to heal

After insisting she was given an MRI, it was revealed Demi had endometriosis on her C-section scar, left ovary and an ovarian cyst.

Demi has a new lease of life.

A five-hour operation followed in Perth Royal Infirmary last year, she explains: “Once I had surgery, I realised I’d have to live with the condition for the rest of my life, so I had to find ways to manage.”

During lockdown she was sent a recording from a spiritual teacher. Demi says channeling her own energy, and starting reiki, re-ignited her spiritual abilities.

‘How my gift works’

“The way my gift works is I close my eyes to block out the outside world, I need to be in the zone and music helps.

“Spirits come through in images to me, like the outline of a face, or I can often see their personality – for example, if they’re jumping about mad I can see that!

“I’ve had spirits bring forward a piece of jewellery. A few times I’ve heard voices or singing or seen a spirit walk past me. The more I work on it, the more I’m developing and connecting with the spiritual realm.

Demi hit rock bottom because of the pain.

“I’ve got over a thousand people in my Facebook group and I did a group reading to more than 30 people recently. I was nervous but it just flowed. I do Tarot readings too.

Focussing on other people and giving them comfort has helped Demi deal with her own health issues.

She now has a new zest for life, conducting reiki sessions and readings through her Facebook page as well as volunteering and returning to fitness again.

I have changed because of being a medium
and reiki practitioner… I want to give people light and hope.

“I still have to take two painkillers but have gone from someone who was angry because of the pain to changing because of being a medium and a reiki practitioner.

“I’m getting out more, helping my best friend Brooke Reid at Freya’s Wish to help those in the community who are less fortunate. I make memories being there and it helps me take my mind off the pain.

Demi with Brooke Reid who runs Freya’s Wish.

“People need to understand that pain and poor mental health don’t define you and you can change your life.

“I’m sharing my story not because I want pity but because I want to raise awareness and give people light and hope.”