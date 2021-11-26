Dundee mum Demi on how connecting with the spirit world transformed her health

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee mum Demi Brown says she has transformed her life and her health by connecting with the spirit world.

The medium reawakened ‘spiritual gifts’ she’d first noticed as a child when she trained in reiki – an energy healing relaxation technique – last year.

And remarkably, she says the spirit world helped bring her a new lease of life after a debilitating health condition.

It’s quite the transformation for the mum-of-one who suffered years of debilitating pain because of endometriosis which saw her:

Unable to walk without a crutch.

On nine different pills a day, including morphine for the pain.

Unable to function or enjoy exercise, destroying her mental wellbeing.

Becoming so depressed and desperate she attempted to take her own life.

Now recovered from that dark time, she tells us how she’s overcome her challenges.

Demi, 26, reveals: “From a young age I’ve been very blessed to be able to connect with the spirit world.

“Over the years I’d blocked that out, but it was awakened through learning reiki – it takes me into a whole new place, it’s a beautiful space to be in.

“Being able to help people who have lost someone and bring them forward, it’s the best feeling I’ve had in my life and it’s so meaningful.”

‘C-section pain was so severe’

Demi’s health deteriorated in 2017 when, aged 22, she had her little girl Daisy (now 4) by Caesarean section.

“I was in constant pain. I couldn’t walk without a crutch, was caring for my daughter in a top floor flat and on nine tablets, including morphine. The pain was so severe it made me sick.

“I’d always been into boxing and running but I physically couldn’t do it and that really affected me mentally.”

She ended up in Dundee’s Carseview Centre where professionals taught her techniques for a positive mindset.

Learning to heal

After insisting she was given an MRI, it was revealed Demi had endometriosis on her C-section scar, left ovary and an ovarian cyst.

A five-hour operation followed in Perth Royal Infirmary last year, she explains: “Once I had surgery, I realised I’d have to live with the condition for the rest of my life, so I had to find ways to manage.”

During lockdown she was sent a recording from a spiritual teacher. Demi says channeling her own energy, and starting reiki, re-ignited her spiritual abilities.

‘How my gift works’

“The way my gift works is I close my eyes to block out the outside world, I need to be in the zone and music helps.

“Spirits come through in images to me, like the outline of a face, or I can often see their personality – for example, if they’re jumping about mad I can see that!

“I’ve had spirits bring forward a piece of jewellery. A few times I’ve heard voices or singing or seen a spirit walk past me. The more I work on it, the more I’m developing and connecting with the spiritual realm.

“I’ve got over a thousand people in my Facebook group and I did a group reading to more than 30 people recently. I was nervous but it just flowed. I do Tarot readings too.

Focussing on other people and giving them comfort has helped Demi deal with her own health issues.

She now has a new zest for life, conducting reiki sessions and readings through her Facebook page as well as volunteering and returning to fitness again.

I have changed because of being a medium

and reiki practitioner… I want to give people light and hope.

“I still have to take two painkillers but have gone from someone who was angry because of the pain to changing because of being a medium and a reiki practitioner.

“I’m getting out more, helping my best friend Brooke Reid at Freya’s Wish to help those in the community who are less fortunate. I make memories being there and it helps me take my mind off the pain.

“People need to understand that pain and poor mental health don’t define you and you can change your life.

“I’m sharing my story not because I want pity but because I want to raise awareness and give people light and hope.”