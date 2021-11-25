Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 things you need to know about the antibiotics crisis

By Lisa Salmon
November 25 2021, 7.33am
Did you know that studies predict in around 30 years antibiotic resistance will kill more people worldwide than cancer?

In fact, the World Health Organisation estimates that by 2050, deaths attributable to superbug resistance globally could be as high as 10 million a year.

But what are superbugs, do they mean you should you stop taking antibiotics, how has Covid changed things – and what can you do to help?

Bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics.

What is AMR – anitmicrobial resistance?

The World Health Organisation says antimicrobial resistance (AMR) or ‘superbugs’ occur when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites gradually change.

They stop responding to medicines including antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of diseases spreading.

Prof Jennifer Rohn is a cell biologist and expert on antimicrobial resistance.

“Bacteria are our ancient enemies, but we no longer have the upper hand,” warns cell biologist Professor Jennifer Rohn of UCL’s five-year programme, Beyond Antibiotics, developing technology to improve diagnosis and treatment of bacterial infections.

“Already 700,000 people a year die from antibiotic-resistant infections.

‘Pull us back from the abyss’

She says Covid has overshadowed AMR, but stresses: “AMR has very much not gone away. The long-term consequences of AMR will be far more destructive. The world has a part to play in pulling us back from the AMR abyss – both nations and citizens.”

Here’s what you need to know and how you can help prevent it…

1. Antibiotic misuse and overuse is the main cause

The WHO says the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants is the main reason for increasing numbers of drug-resistant infections.

“Poor diagnostic and prescribing practices and patients not following their treatment also contribute” it says. And new antimicrobials aren’t being developed, due to cost.

2. Antibiotic resistance is high for common infections

High rates of resistance against antibiotics used for common bacterial infections have been seen. This includes treatments for urinary tract infections, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, and some forms of diarrhoea.

The WHO warns this indicates we are running out of effective antibiotics.

Courses of antibiotics should always be finished to help prevent AMR.

3. Covid restrictions helped reduce resistant infections

Many of the Covid-prevention measures we’ve all become used to, including physical distancing and enhanced infection prevention and control, reduced the number of resistant infections.

So continuing thorough and regular hand washing, catching coughs and sneezes, and good cleaning practices remain the most effective ways of reducing infections in the first place, before they can become resistant.

4. Don’t ask for antibiotics when you’ve got a virus

“As we head into winter, it’s important to remember antibiotics aren’t needed for many cold-like symptoms,” says Dr Diane Ashiru-Oredope, lead pharmacist AMR division at the UK Health Security Agency .

“Taking antibiotics when you don’t need them won’t help you and puts you and your loved ones at increased risk from drug resistant infections. Please listen to your GP, nurse, dentist or pharmacist’s advice.”

5. Take the full course

Take the full course of antibiotics as prescribed and don’t share them with others even if they have the same symptoms as you.