Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Humza Yousaf hails ‘most vaccinated part of the UK’ as new milestone on boosters delivered

By Dawn Donaghey
November 24 2021, 3.28pm Updated: November 24 2021, 3.34pm

Scotland’s Autumn/Winter vaccination programme has delivered more than 1.5 million third doses and boosters of the Covid-19 jab.

The roll-out continues to see high coverage across all eligible groups for first, second and third/booster doses:

  • An average of 30,000 daily since early November.
  • A record daily total of 37,153 doses on November 17.
  • And almost a quarter (24%) of 50-59 year-olds having had boosters.

This group is being urged to book appointments at the online portal at NHS Inform or through the National Helpline.

The booster roll-out continues.

Unpaid carers aged 16 and over, and those who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals can also book online as can anyone in an earlier group who missed their appointment.

New appointments are added regularly on the portal.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says: “I am pleased by the progress so far of the Autumn/Winter vaccination programme. One and a half million third doses and boosters is a significant milestone.

“I want to thank again everyone involved in the delivery.

‘Most vaccinated part of the UK’

“In terms of first, second and third and booster doses, I’m pleased to say Scotland is still the most vaccinated part of the UK,” he continues.

“The booster jab offers longer lasting protection against the virus and we strongly encourage all those eligible to book an appointment as soon as possible.

“Remember you can get a booster from 24 weeks after you had your second dose.

‘Regular testing’

“While vaccination is the bedrock of our fight against COVID-19, we encourage everyone to follow mitigations such as regular testing.

“This should be done particularly before socialising and meeting up with others from outside your household. Wearing face marks where required and opening windows improves ventilation.”

The Scottish government is encouraging more frequent testing.

This follows yesterday’s announcement that from December 6, it will be possible to access venues or events covered by the scheme by showing proof of vaccination OR a recent negative lateral flow test result.

