Covid Scotland: 5 tips for dealing with more uncertainty after news of Omicron

An error occurred. Please try again.

Just when it felt like we could relax and start looking forward to Christmas, the new Covid variant, Omicron, crashed into our lives.

And with its unwelcome appearance, has come a renewed sense of uncertainty, memories of last year’s cancelled festivities and a widespread feeling of: How can we face all this again?

Luckily, there are some strategies to try that could help.

“Change is now the new certainty,” says Lina Mookerjee, senior psychotherapist from Praxis Therapy, and the best thing you can do is “accept that change is happening”.

She adds: “It’s about developing a self-care strategy in the face of this uncertainty. And it’s how we choose to deal with this through our attitudes and behaviour that makes the difference.”

Assess your emotions

It’s easy to try and ignore what’s going on or distract ourselves with pleasurable activities. But you should instead understand how you are feeling, Lina advises.

“Are you sad? Are you fearful? Are you angry? Are you anxious? Recognise your reaction, and then make a decision to do something about the way you’re feeling.

Say no to stimulants

“If anxiety is your primary response, your next step should be cut down on your stimulants, because that’s what makes it worse,” she continues.

“You might be going for the caffeine, nicotine, alcohol,” she notes.

“If you can cut those down or out, it will take pressure off your nervous system and you’ll feel better.”

Get moving

Exercise is key for releasing pent-up energy and reducing anxiety, even if it’s just a brisk walk.

“Get out and walk because fresh air, nature and deep breathing can make a massive difference,” Lina says.

Try to take slow, deep breaths to lower your heart rate and calm your mind.

Seek support

Don’t suffer in silence. Reach out to close friends and family and you’ll likely discover they’re feeling the strain too.

“It’s about using all those strategies that we developed during lockdown – they are key now,” Lina continues.

Whether it’s in person, on the phone or online, talking to loved ones can help you feel less alone and stop you ruminating about things you can’t control.

Make contingency plans

As for Christmas itself, don’t be tempted to bury your head in the sand and plough ahead with plans while hoping for the best.

“Reduce your expectations,” Lina says, and come up with fallback options in the event that, for example, travel is restricted.

Maybe that means hosting a smaller group or doing a Zoom party with friends: “Because then you’re not surprised. You’re not going to feel disappointed.”