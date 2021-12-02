Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Transparent face masks to be used by NHS staff in Scotland

By Saskia Harper
December 2 2021, 12.23pm
New transparent face masks, made in Scotland, have been approved for use in health and social care settings across Tayside and Fife.

The see-through masks will make communication easier and help reduce the challenges created by the pandemic for those with communication needs.

The masks feature a clear front panel to enable lip reading. This is used by people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Since the start of the pandemic, people who are deaf or hard of hearing have called for transparent masks to be made more widely available.

Face masks have been used as a protection measure against the virus since July 2020 in Scotland, with people having to wear them in shops, cinemas and other venues.

However the covering of the mouth has meant many people who are deaf or hard of hearing struggle with communication as a result.

‘It is great news’

NHS National Services Scotland began distributing the masks to Health Boards in November.

They will be in use from early December onwards.

The product has been designed and made by Scottish PPE supplier, Alpha Solway, based in Dumfries and Galloway.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Humza Yousaf says: “Although face masks are essential to reduce the spread of coronavirus, it can cause difficulties for people who rely on lip reading, or have other communication needs.

Similar masks will be used across NHS Fife and NHS Tayside.

“Patients and staff have rightly been calling for an alternative to the usual surgical face masks in clinical settings.

“I am pleased NHS Scotland is rolling out these new, innovative transparent masks.

“It is also great news the masks are being made in Scotland. Businesses across Scotland worked hard to set up a new Scottish PPE supply chain at the start of the pandemic.

“This new and innovative product illustrates the long term benefits a domestic PPE supply chain can bring.”

‘This is a key step in improving communications’

Mary Morgan, Chief Executive for National Service Scotland says: “Patient care is of the utmost priority and clear communications is critical to delivering the best possible experience for patients.

“Our procurement team have been working hard to distribute transparent masks to health boards across Scotland in time for December.

“This is a key step in improving communications with patients and staff as we continue through the pandemic.”

