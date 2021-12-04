Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Would you walk past this man? Scot who turned his life around sleeps rough in Dundee

By Saskia Harper
December 4 2021, 8.33am
Post Thumbnail

He braved the elements sleeping on Scottish streets during Storm Arwen. And sitting on the pavements of London no one spoke to him for seven days.

But Richard Roncero, 37, is undeterred.

The dad-of-three was registered homeless for most of his adult life while struggling with a cocaine and alcohol addiction.

However, after speaking to someone recovering from drug addiction, Richard was motivated to seek help and enter rehab.

He is now almost seven years clean and sober.

Richard Roncero.

Since turning his life around, he has launched charity Steps to Hope – using his own lived experience to help homeless people also battling addiction issues.

Now he’s in Dundee – sleeping on the street – hoping to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with homelessness.

His five-week rough sleep aims to raise money for the charity, which provides people with a free, safe space to stay in while they recover.

‘I want to change the perception of homelessness’

Since October, Richard has set up his sleeping bag in his home town of Edinburgh, as well as Glasgow, London and Liverpool.

He then headed north to Aberdeen, where Storm Arwen forced him to extend his stay on the streets.

Richard, right, with singer Callum Beattie. The pair slept rough together on the first night of the challenge.

Now, Richard is spending the final week of his fundraising efforts sleeping rough in Dundee city centre.

He explains: “I left home on October 30 with no money, just a sleeping bag and I hit the streets.

Richard in Glasgow.

“I want to try and change the perception of homelessness and addiction and maybe people can have a bit more compassion towards those on the streets.

Addiction is such a taboo subject with a lot of stigma attached to it. I wanted to document how challenging it actually is living on the streets.”

‘Dundee has been very friendly’

Richard is ending his five-week long fundraising effort in Dundee, where he says people are more friendly and accepting than in the likes of London.

He continues: “I spent my first night in Dundee at the Caird Hall, but it was so windy I had to move. I’ve been dotted about in places like St Paul’s Cathedral.

Richard slept at the Caird Hall.

“Dundee has been very friendly. I’ve been handing out leaflets to the public and at least the ones who don’t want one say ‘no, thank you’.

“When I went to London, not one person spoke to me. I walked about for seven days and it was a culture shock. No one would engage.

Richard on the train from Aberdeen to Dundee.

“I was saying hello to people and they would look at me as if to say ‘Why are you speaking to me?’ I was so isolated.”

Since being in Dundee, Richard met two men who have now been referred to Steps to Hope and are on the charity’s waiting list for support.

‘You feel so worthless’

Sleeping rough is difficult all year round. But in the winter when temperatures can drop below 0°C, it can be unbearable.

Richard continues: “It’s freezing. This morning, for example, it was 4.45am and I was shivering in my sleeping bag to the point where I was physically and mentally drained.

Good morning everyone….another night ticked off! Shattered isn’t the word! Feeling drained today. Another day closer…

Posted by Steps to Hope SCIO on Wednesday, 10 November 2021

“But I had to get up and start moving just to get some heat in me. You’re walking about waiting for places to open so you can get inside.

“I’m having to sacrifice my sleep to get up and keep moving. It’s exhausting.

Richard sleeping rough in Liverpool.

“It’s demoralising putting a cup in front of you, looking up at someone and asking for change. You feel so worthless.

“I’ve had five showers in the last five weeks so you don’t even feel clean, you just feel disconnected. It’s absolutely horrendous.”

‘Give someone a smile’

While raising money for Steps to Hope has been the main aim of Richard’s journey, it’s also about changing perceptions of homelessness and encouraging compassion.

He urges: “We can’t walk down the high street and put a pound in every person’s cup.

Richard on his first night in London.

“But we can give someone a smile. Give them a minute of your time. Ask them how they’re doing, how their day has been.

“For me, that’s been so much more valuable than 50p in my cup.”

Steps to Hope
Tel: 07949 838 666
Email: info@stepstohope.co.uk
Website: www.stepstohope.co.uk
Just Giving:

Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs
Tel: 08080 10 10 11
Email: helpline@sfad.org.uk
Website: www.sfad.org.uk

Shelter Scotland Dundee Community Hub
Helpline: 0808 800 4444
Website: www.scotland.shelter.org.uk

WithYou
Website: www.wearewithyou.org.uk