Mum Adele back from the brink and determined to help others with chronic pain

By Dawn Donaghey
December 10 2021, 7.33am Updated: December 10 2021, 11.08am
Post Thumbnail

After 32 years of struggling with debilitating chronic pain that led her to a crisis point, Adele Birkmyre is finally enjoying life again.

Having spent her life savings on specialist treatments over the years, it’s something she never thought possible.

And it’s the reason she is speaking out, urging local people living with chronic pain or long-term conditions – and their GPs – to look into the help and support offered by wellbeing charity, Thistle.

Adele, 47, suffered back pain on and off from the age of 15.

Adele Birkmyre, pictured sitting on a couch, is raising funds to help those with chronic pain.
Adele’s life changed after an accident in 2011. Picture copyright Ian Jacobs.

But it was an accident in 2011 – when she was working as a black cab driver in Edinburgh – that led to her physical and mental decline.

“Whether it was the Saturday night or Monday morning crowd, the banter in the cab was always great fun,” she explains.

’24/7 pain took everything from me’

“After someone ran their car into the back of my taxi the pain became much worse.

“It felt like 1,000 needles in my back. I kept working but one day it was unbearable. I was in tears and knew that was it for my career.

“24/7 pain took everything from me – my livelihood, having fun with the kids, going to concerts with my wife, nights out with the girls, everything.

I spent all my savings on specialists, chiropractors, alternative medicine, massage… put faith in doctors… but nothing worked.”

“I tried to take my life three times. I’d simply had enough. That’s what chronic pain does to you.

“I have severe nerve damage in my back, legs and hips and arthritis in my spine.

“I spent all of my savings on specialists, chiropractors, alternative medicine, massage and even an anatomist. Nothing worked.

“I put a lot of faith in doctors fixing my pain, but nothing worked; I remember pleading with a doctor that I was 39 and didn’t want to go home with a Zimmer frame.”

Smiling Adele with a Christmas jumper on.
Adele is sharing her story to help raise funds for those with chronic pain and other health conditions through Thistle’s Christmas Appeal.

Adele enjoyed brief happiness in 2019 when her family bought her a place on a comedy course, which led to her doing stand-up at the Edinburgh Fringe.

But everything came to a head at a charity comedy night.

Living with excruciating pain, on painkillers and suffering sleep deprivation, she broke down in tears, in front of the audience, her family and friends.

“I felt like I was having a mental breakdown in front of everyone I loved,” she says.

Thistle ‘saved my life’ with chronic pain help

Adele went to her GP, begging for help, and was eventually referred to Thistle, which supports people struggling with long term health conditions (such as MS, chronic fatigue, long Covid or depression).

Adele met Aileen, a Thistle Wellbeing Practitioner, who invited her to join a Thistle Lifestyle Management course.

“Coming to Thistle saved my life, my marriage, my relationship with my kids, it changed my whole life.

“Speaking to Aileen, I felt real hope. She said Thistle believed life was for living and that was all I wanted to do – live my life,” Adele continues.

“On the course, it was first time I felt really listened to and I didn’t feel I was a burden.

“The course was life-changing, it was so easy to understand and take in.

‘Baby steps’

“I still have to manage the pain, but Thistle has helped me find ways to cope. Without their support I wouldn’t be here today.

“It’s been all about taking baby steps. But over the days, weeks and months, life got better and better.

“I’ve become a Thistle Peer Volunteer so I can use my experience to help others.

“I’m helping raise awareness with GPs so they know about referring people like me sooner.

“And I’m using all my courage to get back on stage, using my comedy to help raise awareness and money so Thistle can help more people like me live their lives too.”