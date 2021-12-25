Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Why do we love cheesy Christmas films so much? Psychologist reveals the 3 reasons

By Prudence Wade
December 25 2021, 8.33am
Post Thumbnail

Christmas films tend to be saccharine, cheesy, entirely predictable – and a world away from cutting edge cinema. Yet every year we lap them up.

New festive films this year include: A Castle For Christmas, filmed in Lothian, where Brooke Shields falls in love with a Scottish duke; Love Hard, which sees Nina Dobrev searching for ‘the one’, only to find herself catfished; and Princess Switch 3 – plenty of tinsel, baubles and cringeworthy lines.

But what is it about this cheesy – yet comforting – genre that makes us want more every year? Our expert has the answer.

The new Netflix film was shot in Scotland.

1. ‘Safe’ feel-good hormones…

Believe it or not, there’s a scientific reason why we welcome schmaltzy films the second December hits.

“There’s a hormone called oxytocin, which is produced when we want to bond emotionally with each other,” explains Noel McDermott, CEO and psychotherapist.

“During Christmas – when we’re meeting people we haven’t seen in ages that we love – oxytocin levels go through the roof.

“Particularly because it’s produced mostly in safe, loving relationships with people we’re non-sexual with.”

Oxytocin is a result of eye contact and physical contact, he says. And over Christmas, we’ll see family and friends who we have “very fond, strong, bonded emotional relationships to”.

2. Double ‘loved up’

Oxytocin isn’t the only positive hormone stimulated over the festive period.

“We’re also getting a lot of reward hormones for being pro-social,” McDermott says. “So any activity we’re involved in that bonds us in some way to other human beings.

“We get a bunch of reward chemicals in us – which spur us on to want to do more.”

But how do all these pleasurable hormones link to cheese-tastic Christmas films?

The more we experience positive reward hormones and oxytocin, the more we want – McDermott says.

“At this time of year, because we’re focused on pro-social activities, these films make a lot more sense because they produce similar types of hormonal responses in us.

“So we feel ‘loved up’ when we’re watching them, but we’re feeling ‘loved up’ anyway. So it’s a perfect match and combination.”

Noel McDermott, CEO and psychotherapist.

McDermott adds: “The faults in these films – they’re not deep stories, they don’t have complex plots – are immaterial. They make us feel close to other people.”

3. Comfort in habit

It’s a ritual for many of us – either re-watching the old classics, or seeking comfort in a new movie’s unsurprising plot.

Comfort, predictability and structure are “absolutely essential for psychological security and stability” says Noel.

He continues: “The predictability of these films means we can relax, not be anxious, know exactly what’s going on, and just really enjoy it.”

And after a tricky year of yet more Covid-related lockdowns, anxiousness over the world reopening and concerns over new variants – safe predictability might be exactly what we need right now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]