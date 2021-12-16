Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: How much protection do my vaccines and booster give against Omicron?

By Saskia Harper
December 16 2021, 6.33am Updated: December 16 2021, 9.30am
There are questions over how effective coronavirus vaccines are against the new Omicron variant.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has stressed the fact that “being less effective is not the same – nowhere near the same  – as vaccines being ineffective.”

So, what is the truth about vaccines and Omicron? How effective is each vaccine at protecting us from the new strain? And what difference do boosters make?

We’re answering all your questions about vaccine efficiency and Omicron.

Pfizer

Research carried out by Discovery Health in South Africa found two doses of Pfizer provides 70% protection against being admitted to hospital due to the Omicron variant.

This is lower than the 93% protection provided against Delta, but is still far higher than having had no vaccine at all.

Pfizer have also said a third vaccine or booster is able to neutralise Omicron in a laboratory test.

This is positive news for anyone concerned about Omicron, highlighting boosters could be important in protecting against the new variant.

AstraZeneca

Less research has been carried out on the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Omicron.

Preliminary results from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show a large drop in effectiveness for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, the government body urges these results should be “interpreted with caution”.

This is due to the low numbers and possible biases related to the populations with highest exposure to Omicron (including travellers and their close contacts) which can’t fully be accounted for.

<br />Malaysia Kicked Off The Optional Voluntarily AstraZeneca Vaccination Programme, Bangi – 05 May 2021

The UKHSA also advises “the early observations for two doses of AstraZeneca are particularly likely to be unreliable”.

This is because findings are based on small numbers and reflect an older population more likely to be at risk of severe disease, due to the fact the AstraZeneca vaccine was not given to anyone under the age of 40 in the UK.

Moderna

Moderna has not yet published any official results on the efficacy of its vaccine against the Omicron strain.

However, its president, Dr Stephen Hoge, has acknowledged the likelihood current vaccines won’t be as effective against the new variant.

Boosters

While existing vaccines may be less effective at protecting against hospitalisation, this does not mean they are ineffective.

Getting your booster vaccine is one of the best ways to increase your protection against Covid – even Omicron.

Every vaccine dose you receive triggers a new round of antibody evolution within your immune system.

While the Omicron variant is heavily mutated from the original Covid strain, it still has similarities and has parts that have not changed at all.

Booster vaccination also increases the number of antibodies you have, which further helps your body fight against the virus.