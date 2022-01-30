Hybrid working: Local expert’s top tips on how to find the best work-life balance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Working from home has been the norm for many of us for a long time now.

But with restrictions set to ease from Monday January 31 and employers being encouraged to offer staff a hybrid model of home and office time, it’s all change.

Have you been yearning for the days of office chat and team coffee breaks? Or are you enjoying not having to commute and working more flexibly?

We asked Louise Findlay, from Perth, an HR manager with Optiseller:

What she thinks will be the biggest challenges

What your employer can do to help

How to find a work-life balance that means you’ll return to the office full of drive.

Optiseller has grown rapidly but the majority of the team haven’t met face to face because of the pandemic.

But they are already following a model of flexible working for employees at home and at their new Head Office in Stirling, so are ahead in the hybrid working journey.

Louise says everyone will deal with returning in different ways: “Many people have got used to working from home. And in some cases people now need more flexibility than ever.”

It’s all about understanding the challenges faced by employees, says Louise.

“Be it childcare, pet care or travel concerns, this is where communication and compromise is key.

What should your employers do to help?

“Working out what works best for both the company and for our people is a journey.”

Employers should:

Be clear about proposed plans and impact

Ask for feedback, ideas and suggestions

Consider running a return to work survey.

Louise adds: “We offer the flexibility to work from home or the office – but we are also keen to create opportunities for our people to come together face to face, to harness teamwork and relationship building.

“As we continue to move forward our entertainments team plan to reintroduce and offer regular social events and fun group activities.

“We also hope to get everyone together for the first time at our 2022 annual conference, which we’re excited about.”

What are the mental challenges of the transition?

Some of us face a wait to return to office life – so how do we keep our motivation up meantime?

A recent Office of National Statistics survey reveals people feel the biggest positive of homeworking is a better work-life balance.

But a survey by Westfield Health says employee opinion is divided.

Main challenges which can have a detrimental effect to health and wellbeing include feeling isolated, becoming less active and not being able to switch off.

How to find a good work-life balance

Louise says structuring your work day – if you still have to work from home for the time being – and also when hybrid working begins – can help:

Getting dressed for work.

Starting your day as you would if you were in the workplace.

Taking regular breaks.

Enjoying your lunch away from your desk.

Going for a walk at lunchtime to get some fresh air.

Finishing for the day on time.

Louise says: “These all provide the opportunity to then move your attention entirely to your personal responsibilities.

“It will give you the required time away from work, enabling you to start again the next day more refreshed and energised.”