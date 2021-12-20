Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hate taking Covid tests? Tips to make it easier for adults and children

By Katie Wright
December 20 2021, 7.33am Updated: December 20 2021, 12.23pm
With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, many of us will be self-testing more in the run up to Christmas.

As the number of the new variant Omicron cases increases, we’ve all been advised to take lateral flow tests at least twice a week and before we socialise.

For some, swabbing the back of the throat and nose is now second nature. But what if you still find it unpleasant – or if you struggle to help with a child’s test?

There are ways to make Covid tests easier. Follow these pro tips.

Dr Paul Ettlinger.

Direct the swab straight – not up the nose

Some photos show people inserting the nasal swab upwards.

But to do the test correctly, and to make it more comfortable, it’s better to keep the swab nearly parallel to the ground.

“It’s probably not going into the right place if it’s going up,” says Dr Paul Ettlinger, founder of Harley Street private GP, London General Practice.

To correctly reach the nasopharynx – in the space between the back of the nose and the soft palate – he advises: “Place the swab at the beginning of the nostril and gently push it back about 2.5cm, then stop when you feel resistance.”

Hum or sing

“If you hum while taking the nasal swab it helps to distract from the tickling sensation,” says Dr Ettlinger.

“And with the throat swab, try and sing.

“This opens up the back of the pharynx, and distracts from the sensation. That’s what I tell all my patients to do.”


Explain testing to children

Talk children through the process and ask them to ask any questions. Or demonstrate it before doing their test.

Hussain Abdeh, clinical director and superintendent pharmacist at Medicine Direct says: “Being slightly silly about the procedure can help to make them feel more comfortable, too.

“Making a light joke about having to put something up their nose can take the seriousness out of the situation. This will make it seem less of a big deal to the child.”

Don’t keep checking the result

Does waiting to see if one or two red lines will appear on the lateral flow test stress you out?

Hussain says: “It may be tempting to keep checking where the red line is every 30 seconds, but all this is going to do is work you up into a frenzy.

Covid tests will not show an accurate result straight away, so it’s a waste of time and energy looking at the result until the right amount of time has gone by.

“Set a timer and only check it once the instructed amount of time has passed.”