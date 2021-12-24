Top 5 Christmas foods for flawless skin

An error occurred. Please try again.

Food is one of the country’s favourite things about the festive period, with 75% of us claiming Christmas dinner is the best part of the day.

You might not have realised, but a lot of the seasonal favourites foods can do wonders for our skin.

And, as common conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea tend to get worse at winter, this is great news for people with skin problems.

If you’re looking for glowing skin this festive period, The Organic Pharmacy tell us which foods we should get seconds of this Christmas.

Turkey

A whopping 54% of Brits opt for turkey over any other meat for our Christmas meal.

And not only is this the main event of Christmas dinner, but it’s great for your skin too.

Turkey is full of zinc, which has anti-ageing benefits. This nutrient plays a role in boosting the body’s natural collagen and maintains the skin’s elasticity.

On top of this, turkey skin is full of vitamin B3, which helps maintain your skin’s natural protective barrier.

This can lock in moisture to keep skin hydrated, as well as reducing inflammation and blotchiness.

Brussels sprouts

Whether you love them or hate them, Brussels sprouts are a staple part of a British Christmas dinner.

Supermarkets sell 750 million sprouts over the festive season and a quarter of the whole year’s sales of sprouts occur in the fortnight before Christmas.

If you aren’t already a fan of sprouts, the fact they’re packed full of antioxidants, which are great for our skin, may convince you to add a few to your plate this Christmas.

Antioxidants work by fighting against free radicals that come from our environment to damage our cells, such as pollution and UV rays.

They also fight against oxidative stress, which interferes with our body’s natural production of collagen and trigger inflammation.

Cranberry sauce

Cranberry sauce is easily one of the most popular accompaniments to a Christmas dinner, and one of the tastiest too.

But did you also know it can be good for your skin? In fact, you could say it’s great for health in general, as cranberries are considered to be a superfood.

Cranberries are beneficial for common skin problems including acne, dry skin, and premature ageing.

Like Brussels sprouts, they are full of antioxidants which can help maintain collagen levels and reduce redness and blotchiness caused by acne.

Plus, this delicious fruit is full of fibre which makes it easier to absorb the good nutrients.

Carrots

We leave them out for Rudolph, but we should make sure to have carrots on our dinner table this Christmas, too.

Carrots are rich in vitamin C, a much-loved vitamin amongst skincare specialists.

It helps the body’s natural collagen production process, which in turn smooths lines and wrinkles, and fights against free radical damage to cells too.

Carrots can also give your skin a gorgeous glow. This comes from a substance called carotene, which converts into vitamin A in the body.

This can help protect skin from sun damage and help repair skin damage.

Mulled wine

If you were looking for an excuse to enjoy your favourite seasonal tipple during the festive period, this is it.

When enjoyed in moderation, mulled wine has more health benefits than you may realise.

It can help lower cholesterol, protect your heart, and even improve your skin health.

This is because the main ingredient, red wine, is good for our skin in a number of ways.

The drink is rich in polyphenols, an antioxidant great for repairing and rejuvenating the skin.

Mulled wine is also includes other ingredients that benefit the skin: nutmeg, an anti-inflammatory and orange – full of vitamin C to keep skin looking bright and radiant.