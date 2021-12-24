How will you score in our Christmas quiz? By Dawn Donaghey December 24 2021, 7.33am Updated: December 24 2021, 11.11am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up It’s Christmaaaas! Time to put on your jazzy jumper, grab a mince pie and take five for a bit of festive fun with our quick quiz. Check your score below to see whether you’re a Christmas star or on Santa’s naughty list… How did you score? 11 to 12 – Brighter than the star on the top of the tree. 7 – 10 – You’re a Christmas cracker. 4 – 6 – Bit of a turkey. 0-3 – On Santa’s naughty list. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close