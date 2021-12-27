Top tips to safeguard your mental health this Christmas during rise of Omicron

An error occurred. Please try again.

Christmas can certainly be a difficult time, with 26% of people experiencing poor mental health during the festive season.

And with uncertainty over Omicron causing disappointment and disruption for the second year running, it’s important we all look after ourselves this festive season.

With this in mind, experts at Delamere have listed key ways you can safeguard your mental health this Christmas.

Prioritise time for yourself

Christmas is usually a busy time of year, spending time at work Christmas parties, festive family gatherings and catching up with friends.

But – like last Christmas – you might find yourself spending more time alone than usual this year, if plans have been cancelled due to Covid.

Try to make alone time as stress-free as possible, by doing things you love, enjoying self-care and keeping in touch with your loved ones as much as possible.

Take time out from social media

During the festive season, it’s common for people to post about what they’re up to.

For individuals spending Christmas alone, or perhaps mourning the loss of a relative, seeing the upbeat festive content of others can be especially difficult.

Many fall into the habit of making comparisons through what they see on social media.

With this in mind, taking a break from social media over Christmas may do wonders for your wellbeing.

Immerse yourself in arts and crafts

Engaging in arts and crafts can have very positive effects on your mental health. It reduces stress levels and eases anxious thoughts.

During the festive season, try your hand at crafting or DIY Christmas decorations.

As well as the mental benefits this reaps, you’ll also be saved from spending your money on store-bought decorations for next year.

Keep active

Due to shorter days and dark nights, it can be difficult to find the motivation to stay active.

However, keeping fit is very important, especially if you tend to struggle with your mental health over the festive period.

Something as little as going out for a walk in the fresh air on your lunch break will make you feel better.

Limit alcohol consumption

Delamere’s recent drug and alcohol survey found one in four adults increased their alcohol consumption in the last year.

As we head into the festive season, many will over-indulge on the booze. But doing this could have a negative impact on your wellbeing.

This is because heavy drinking interferes with chemicals in the brain that regulate mental health.

While a drink may relax us, it’s important to know that overconsumption of alcohol can contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety in the long run.

Talk to loved ones

Whether they are near or far, always try to confide in loved ones if you are struggling.

If the festive season is especially tough for you, make sure your friends and family are aware of this.

You could inform them of certain triggers that have a negative impact on your mental health.

By simply voicing your concerns, you’ll find a weight will be lifted, making you feel like you aren’t struggling alone.

Give back to the community

The beauty of helping others is that this act of kindness will make you feel good about yourself.

From local charities to various food banks, there are numerous causes you can contribute to over the festive period. It’s the season to give, after all.